Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding event to be held on THIS date on luxurious cruise; Guest list here: Report

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani is gearing up to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant, the director of Encore Healthcare. Ahead of their July wedding, they had pre-wedding festivities from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar and it was attended by the who's who of the Bollywood and Hollywood as well.

Latest reports suggest that the Ambani family will hold a second pre-wedding for Radhika and Anant and it will be on a luxurious cruise. From venue to guest list, have a look at the details.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash will be held from May 28 to May 30. The Ambani family will host around 800 guests on a luxury cruise covering a distance of 4380 km in three days and depart from Italy to southern France.

The report also mentioned that the guest list will likely have Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others. Besides the 800 guests, 600 hospitality staff will also be present per the report.

On the other hand, India Today reported that wedding countdown celebrations will kickstart on May 29 and continue till June 1. They also mentioned that the guests will board the cruise on May 29 from Sicily, Italy and Switzerland will be the ultimate destination and it will embrace the theme of 'Futuristic Cruise.' The portal also added that a total of over 300 VIP guests from across the globe have been invited for the grand cruise.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan dance at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

The three Khans of B-town, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan came together after years and greeted the guests and their fans with a pleasant surprise. The trio went up the stage and exploded it with their killer and fun performances. In a video, they can be seen grooving to the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR.

Karan Johar shares emotional video from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event

On March 6, taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared an emotional video from the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The video has been produced by Karan’ Dharma 2.0, an extension of Dharma Productions.

The video shows the bride-to-be Radhika walking down toward Anant with a smile on her face. At the same time, a softer version of Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve (Shava Shava) from KJo’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham plays as the background music.

Capturing the emotions of the soon-to-be-married couple along with their family members, the video also showcases Anant hugging Radhika and planting a soft kiss on her forehead. On the other hand, a teary-eyed Radhika dances to the song as she approaches Anant, eagerly waiting for her.

Bollywood celebs dance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet in Jamnagar

From Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, all of Bollywood gathered for the pre-wedding party hosted by the Ambanis in Jamnagar. On the first day of the gala, international singing sensation Rihanna made the guests groove to her beats.

On the second day, Bollywood stars added a touch of glamor to the musical sangeet night. The event had an impressive line-up of celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Sara Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonali Bendre, Natasha Poonawalla and many more. Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh danced together while Akshay Kumar sang songs for the soon-to-be-married couple.

Apart from them, Indian athletes and cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, Hardik Pandya, and others also joined the guest list. Moreover, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg also marked their presence while Ivanka Trump was spotted learning Garba and Dandiya.

