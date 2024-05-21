Go! Go! Loser Ranger episode 7 is set to be released later this week. Episode 6 saw Fighter D as Hibiki Sakurama take part in the final exams to get selected as an official Dragon Keeper. During this, he gets teamed up with the arrogant Kai Shion and gets pitted in a fight against Shun Tokita. Unfortunately, the fight gets delayed for another day.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is starting its entrance exam arc, with episode 7 expected to be a strong follow-up. The show has a lot to be excited about, making the anticipation for episode 7 high.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger episode 7: release date and where to watch

According to the official X account of anime, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 7 will be released on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST.The episode will be titled The Zigzag Road to the Final Exam!.

Following are the different time zones for the release of the episode:

Pacific Daylight Time 1 am Sunday May 26

Eastern Daylight Time 4 am Sunday May 26

British Summer Time 8 am Sunday May 26

Central European Summer Time 9 am Sunday May 26

Indian Standard Time 1:30 pm Sunday May 26

Philippine Standard Time 4 pm Sunday May 26

Japanese Standard Time 5 pm Sunday May 26

Australia Central Standard Time 5:30 pm Sunday May 26

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 7 will premiere on TBS and its affiliate networks, followed by BSll and AT-X. Local streaming will be available on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, d-Anime Store, Lemino, and DMM TV after a 30-minute delay. The series will also be available worldwide on Disney+ and Hulu after a 30-minute delay since its Japan broadcast.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger episode 6 recap and what to expect from episode 7

The story of Go! Go! Loser Ranger follows the Villainous Army of Evil attempting to invade Earth, faced by the Super Sentai squadron known as the Divine Dragon Rangers also known as the Dragon Keepers, and their super weapons, the Divine Tools.

The evil army, however, was defeated within a year, all of its Executives wiped out, and the surviving foot soldiers have been forced ever since to reenact their defeat to the Keepers in front of a crowd of spectators every Sunday. Tired of the charade, and realizing that this amounts to little more than slavery, one of the foot soldiers rebels, and decides he will defeat the Dragon Keepers by infiltrating the organization.

Episode #6 of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! titled 1 Plus 2 Equals... Threat, marked the start of the Bailong Exams, where trainees were divided into five teams and given three days to steal a key from a Junior Ranger acting as a Monster. D was paired with Kai Shion, a trainee who dislikes Sakurama and prefers to work alone, and Tokita, a Junior Ranger D had previously defeated.

With D not wanting to risk his cover and Shion too weak to hold his own in a fight, D brought the team of Ange and Sojiro to help them, although that also brought Junior First Rank Hisui into the fight. However, thanks to Ange and Sojiro making a smokescreen, D could use his shapeshifting abilities to trick Tokita and Hisui and set them off balance, allowing both teams to gain an advantage over their respective opponents.

Before either side could claim victory, however, 30 minutes had passed and the first day of the Bailong Exam came to a close.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 7, titled The Zigzag Road to the Final Exam!, will most likely see Fighter D pass his final selection exam. By the end of the exam's first day, Fighter D had won the confidence of Kai Shion, Angel Usukubo, and Soujirou Ishikawa. Thus, there is a good chance that the four candidates may team up together to fight Shun Tokita and Kanon Hisui on the second day.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

