School Friends on Amazon Mini is a slice-of-life show revolving around the lives of five teenagers who navigate through various feelings and challenges in their lives. From peer pressure to finding their calling and adulting, the show depicts interesting details from their lives. It featured actors like Alisha Parveen, Navika Kotia, and Manav Soneji among others. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actress Ashnoor Kaur is set to enter the show soon.

Ashnoor Kaur is to be seen in School Friends season 3

School Friends have two successful seasons and in the upcoming season, the viewers will see a new entry and it will be Ashnoor Kaur. The actress will join the core cast of the show and will play a prominent role in the project. Ashnoor recently bid adieu to her teenage years and with immense experience in the industry, she is expected to deliver a phenomenal performance in the project. The actress was away from the limelight and the entertainment industry due to her academics.

Take a look at a recent post of Ashnoor Kaur with her family here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Ashnoor Kaur confirms bagging School Friends season 3

When contacted, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress confirmed the buzz and said, "Well, I've always wanted to do a High School romance kind of a project. I was on a break because of my college. I didn't want to take up distance learning or a private college; I wanted to enjoy my college life and I did that. Now that I've graduated and I'm done with my final exams, I am back on the sets."

Advertisement

She added, "This is one of the most fun sets that I've been on. Even though School Friends season 3 will take a few months to reach the audiences, we've started shooting for it already and I'm really excited to be a part of it. Super fun team with a super fun story and amazing characters! I can't wait for you guys to witness it."

Ashnoor Kaur is known for her acting chops in popular projects like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Patiala Babes among others.