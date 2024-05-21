BTS’ Butter clocks 3 years: Exploring the dance-pop anthem's iconic run resulting in chart fame, millions of views and more

BTS, the boy band that created a new history of K-pop boy bands in the world has been known to create hits that leave a mark. BTS has been one of the top K-pop boy bands in the K-pop scene for a while with unfathomable influence worldwide and in music. They are the brilliant minds behind many major hits like Permission to Dance, Not Today, Run BTS, Butter, and more.

One of BTS’ biggest hit singles, Butter has turned 3 today, on May 21, 2024. The song remains to date an iconic energetic summer dance-pop anthem with a mesmerizing music video. To celebrate Butter’s anniversary, let’s explore its remarkable run.

Butter by BTS celebrates three years: Exploring its iconic run

Butter was dropped by BTS as a digital single when the world was still fighting the pandemic on May 21, 2024. The song was made as a source of hope and energy in gloomy times.

Butter is an addictive dance-pop anthem with disco, pop, and EDM base and was highly praised by music critics for its fresh feel and catchiness. The song was not only a critical success but a major commercial success as well.

Butter’s music video premiered with 3.9 million concurrent views and set a new record for one of the biggest MV premieres on YouTube. It became the fastest video to reach 10 million views in just 13 minutes and then became the fastest video to reach 100 million views which it achieved in its first 21 hours. It broke the old record held by Dynamite surpassing it by 3 hours.

In addition, BTS’ Butter also swept the record of the most viewed YouTube video within 24 hours of its release with 108.2 million views and hence set four new Guinness World Records. BTS now had two top spots in the biggest premieres on YouTube and a 24-hour music video record on the site.

Butter also became the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours adding another jewel to its crown.

Butter by BTS broke another record by becoming the longest-charting song by a group at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (5 weeks), it was last held by Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.

Meanwhile, Butter also debuted at number one on the Billboard Global 200 and simultaneously on Global 200 Excl. US chart. According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, Butter was the fourth best-selling song of the year 2021.

Butter also won Favorite Pop Song at the American Music Awards, Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, and Top Selling Song at the Billboard Music Awards among many other accolades.

The magic of Butter is still going strong as it remains iconic and a major dance-pop track.

Watch the iconic dance-pop anthem Butter by BTS and reminisce in the summery magic of the song here:

Best moments of Butter’s music video

1. The lift dance break

The dance break in the lift remains iconic to this day and unforgettable.

2. BTS forming the word ARMY

This sweet move made by the BTS members where they created the world ARMY by their bodies was adorable.

3. Purple-haired Jungkook

As they say, some things will go down in history, Jungkook’s purple hair remains a style icon of the time and a symbol related to the Butter era of BTS.

4. The BTS members holding nameplates

This scene with the BTS members holding nameplates was one of the best moments in the band's history and concept wise looked really cool. The styling choices of the members further heightened the charm.

5. SUGA’s rap

SUGA’s rap in the song was one of the best moments in the song and the music video.

It's time to rewatch and re-listen the iconic dance-pop anthem Butter by BTS and try to ace the gorgeous choreography once more.

