'A Lot of Brock Purdy Slander’: Draymond Green Hypes Up Super Bowl Bound Brock Purdy Amid Cam Newton's Hot Take

In the midst of the Super Bowl fever, the conversation around San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy takes a divisive turn, with Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors' forward, coming out strongly against the criticism directed at Purdy.

Draymond Green hypes Brock Purdy

The backdrop of this drama is Purdy's significant role in leading the 49ers to an NFC championship win, setting the stage for a Super Bowl clash against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green's defense came in light of recent comments by Cam Newton, who labeled Purdy as merely a "game-manager," sparking a debate on Purdy's capabilities and contributions to the team's success.

Green, known for his candid opinions, didn't hold back in expressing his support for Purdy.

He emphasized, "You're talking [about] two great teams. There's been a lot of Brock Purdy slander over the last couple of years, and the way he showed up in that second half for that conference championship game. I saw something that Stephen A. Smith said where he said, 'If Brock Purdy shows up in the Super Bowl, that's it, no more questioning Brock Purdy.' I know better than that because he can show up at the Super Bowl, and if he started the season off bad with four bad games they are going to be like, 'He's a game manager.'"

Green highlighted Purdy's resilience and critical plays in the second half of games, hinting at a broader issue of underappreciation and undue criticism faced by the QB.

Advertisement

Despite being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has defied expectations, guiding the 49ers to 21 victories in 26 starts, a testament to his resilience and skill.

His performance this season, completing 69.4% of his passes with 31 touchdowns, underscores a talent that refuses to be overshadowed by the "game manager" label some have tried to pin on him.

Cam Newton, the former NFL MVP, has been quite vocal about Brock Purdy particularly in the context of Purdy's performance in the 2023 NFL season.

Cam Newton's another hot take ft. Brock Purdy

Newton has consistently labeled Purdy as a "game manager," a term often used in football to describe quarterbacks who are seen as competent but not necessarily transformative players.

Despite Purdy's significant contributions to his team, including being named a finalist for the NFL MVP award and leading the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII, Newton has maintained his stance.

On his "4th & 1 Podcast," Newton reiterated his perspective, calling Purdy a game manager rather than a game changer.

Newton explained, "I’ve never said Brock Purdy was trash; what I did say is that Brock Purdy is a game manager. That’s not hate, that’s just what I feel to be facts."

Newton emphasized that for Purdy to earn the label of a game changer, he would need to be the best player offensively for the 49ers, which he believes is not the case.

Newton regards Purdy as the 10th-best player on the team, placing Christian McCaffrey above him in terms of impact.

Purdy's 2023 season, however, tells a story of a highly capable quarterback.

He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, an achievement that speaks to his skill and leadership on the field.

In summary, while Newton's comments about Purdy being a "game manager" and not among the top players on his team have been consistent, Purdy's performance and achievements in the 2023 NFL season paint a picture of a quarterback who has been crucial to his team's success. Don't you agree?

Also read: Travis Kelce Reveals Why He Will Not Be There for Taylor Swift at 2024 Grammys; Watch