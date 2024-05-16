Ryan Garcia Slams IShowSpeed and Peso Plum After Trolling Logan Paul: Find Out More

Famous boxer Ryan Garcia has been in the headlines for a couple of months for his controversial claims and for roasting various famous personalities. Garcia then faced Devin Haney in a boxing match; Ryan unexpectedly dominated the fight and dropped Haney three times. The judges scored the match in favor of Ryan Garcia.

KingRy recently tweeted and slammed popular streamer IshowSpeed and famous Brazilian singer Peso Pluma. Ryan Garcia tweeted, "I hate IShowSpeed and Peso Pluma. They betrayed me. It's over."

Ryan Garcia is currently engaged in a war of words with Logan Paul; he mocked the WWE United States Champion, accused Logan of being gay, and urged WWE to let go of Paul, just like they did with Dillon Danis. Garcia even shared some photos of Logan's pregnant fiancée Nina with her ex-boyfriends.

Garcia got into trouble even after his boxing match with Devin Haney when a report suggested he had possibly used a banned drug to win against Haney.

Devin Haney's attorney has filed a request to overturn the result of the fight due to suspicion of Ryan using banned drugs in his match; Haney's attorney even mentioned Garcia intentionally missed weight.

Ryan Garcia Record

Devin Haney: Win - Decision - Majority (2024.04.20) Oscar Duarte: Win - Left Hook, Follow-Up Punches - 2:51 - R8 (2023.12.02) Gervonta Davis: Loss - Body Shot - 1:44 - R7 (2023.04.22) Javier Fortuna: Win - Left Hook - 0:28 - R6 (2022.07.16) Emmanuel Tagoe: Win - Decision - Unanimous (2022.04.09) Joseph Diaz: Cancelled Bout (2021.11.27) Javier Fortuna: Cancelled Bout (2021.07.09) Luke Campbell: Win - Left Hook Liver Shot - 1:58 - R7 (2021.01.02) Luke Campbell: Cancelled Bout (2020.12.05) Francisco Fonseca: Win - Check Left Hook - 1:20 - R1 (2020.02.14) Romero Duno: Win - KO/TKO - 1:38 - R1 (2019.11.02) Avery Sparrow: Cancelled Bout (2019.09.14) Jose Lopez: Win - Retirement - 3:00 - R2 (2019.03.30) Braulio Rodriguez: Win - KO/TKO - 1:14 - R5 (2018.12.15) Carlos Morales: Win - Decision - Majority (2018.09.01) Jayson Velez: Win - Decision - Unanimous (2018.05.04) Fernando Vargas Parra: Win - KO/TKO - 2:55 - R1 (2018.03.22) Noe Martinez Raygoza: Win - KO/TKO - 1:45 - R8 (2017.12.16) Cesar Alan Valenzuela: Win - KO/TKO - 2:59 - R3 (2017.11.02) Miguel Carrizoza: Win - KO/TKO - 0:30 - R1 (2017.09.15) Mario Antonio Macias: Win - KO/TKO - 1:14 - R1 (2017.07.15) Tyrone Luckey: Win - KO/TKO - 2:20 - R2 (2017.05.06) Devonaire Jones: Win - KO/TKO - 0:55 - R2 (2017.02.03) Jose Antonio Martinez: Win - KO/TKO - 2:00 - R2 (2016.12.17) Mario Aguirre: Win - Retired - 3:00 - R2 (2016.10.14) Jonathan Cruz: Win - KO/TKO - 1:44 - R2 (2016.08.17)

