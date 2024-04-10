‘Perfect Love Casts Out Fear’: Aaron Rodgers Hints Being in Love While Describing How It Helps Handle His Biggest Fears

Aaron Rodgers is in love, and he has talked about it recently. The legendary quarterback recently attended a podcast where he talked about many things, including the topic of love, and he feels that it's the same emotion that helps him battle some of the biggest fears of his life. Aaron Rodgers indirectly said he's in love.

What Did Aaron Rodgers Say About Love?

The ICanFly podcast recently released an episode featuring NFL legend Aaron Rodgers. During the episode, the host asked Rodgers, "Where do you find the strength to continue to push into your fears?" The Jets' star quarterback responded with a very beautiful thing: "There's a saying. Perfect love casts out fear," he said.

If we look at it, what Rodgers said is nothing but beautiful words, and these beautiful words have great meaning. The star quarterback expressed his emotions about love, but instead of finding love in others, Rodgers explained how, for him, the "perfect love" is unconditional self-love.

According to Aaron Rodgers, "Unconditional self-love, that is The Eliminator of fear and insecurity." The former Packers quarterback believes that unconditional self-love is important, and that's something that most people don't give enough credit to when it comes to fighting your own demons.

Going forward in the conversation, Rodgers expressed how he has been a perfectionist for most of his life. That comes with a lot of negatives, such as always having the feeling of missing out on something. The NFL star said that's what he's been trying to eliminate in his life and focused on remaining as gentle as possible.

