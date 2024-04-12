Absolutely Finished’: Neymar Jr Plays Poker at Daughter’s Birthday Party Leaving Fans Disappointed

Al-Hilal star Neymar Jr.'s video has gone viral. The video shows him playing online poker while celebrating his daughter's birthday. Neymar Jr. and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi can be seen singing 'Happy Birthday' while sitting near their daughter, who was born in October 2023, and is now six months old. The video quickly went viral because fans were taken aback by the Al-Hilal star's behvior.

Fans believe Neymar Jr. has gone “broke”

Fans left comments under the video where Neymar Jr. was seen playing poker. Many fans were wondering what was wrong with Neymar Jr. and if he had gone “broke”.

One fan wrote, “Hold Neymar is going to be broke in 3 years after spending the hilal money on poker nights.”

One fan didn’t hold back while thrashing Neymar Jr. as he wrote, “Tbh if it was his sons he would obviously be more happy and would celebrate more because he’s more important. But it’s the daughter that he had with his maid.”

One fan defended Neymar Jr. and wrote, “9 million views and more than 130 thousand likes, congratulations you got what you wanted, crumbs of attention. This is the only way for you to get a hit on X/Twitter. Since talking about your idol gives nothing.”

A fan said, “Nothing wrong with that… except for the part where he’s making poker moves mid-song while holding the baby’s hand while a camera is 2 feet away recording this.”

Another fan also mentioned how Neymar got kids with his “maid” AKA former girlfriend Bruna Biancardi. The fan wrote, “What’s funny she’s living life that maid is, her and Georgina living lavish maid lives. They probably get paid a lot tbh. Anyways here’s the two goats who made billions fall in love with The Beautiful Game.”

Neymar Jr. is out with an injury

The 32-year-old Neymar, who is now under contract for two years with Al-Hilal, is not expected to play for the remainder of the season due to a meniscus injury and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture in his left knee. The horrific incident occurred during Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification match versus Uruguay in October 2023, and he needed surgery immediately afterwards.

During his lengthy sabbatical from football, Neymar has primarily spent time in his home country of Brazil, resting and recovering. In the most recent video, he was seen enjoying with his former partner Bruna Biancardi, celebrating their baby Mavie's birthday.

