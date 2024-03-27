‘We Respect His Greatness’: Klay Thompson Admires Brazilian Footballer Neymar Post Warriors Victory

In a crucial win for the Golden State Warriors against the Miami Heat, Klay Thompson delivered a stellar performance. The game held at Kaseya Center, Florida, saw the five-time NBA All-Star add 28 game winning points to help the Warriors rise with 113-92 victory.

Right after the win, Thompson had a chance to meet his long time friend from the football world, the Brazilian star Neymar.

A video shared by the Warriors Instagram and X account captured the moment where Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and fellow Brazilian Gui Santos were seen exchanging hugs and handshakes with Neymar.

Additionally, when Klay Thompson was asked about the crossing path, he said, ““Yeah, we met all the way back in 2016, so I’ve known Neymar for a while. Big fan of basketball, we’re all big fans of football so we respect his greatness.”

However, Klay did not miss the opportunity to show his generous gesture towards the footballer as he presented his game t-shirt to Neymar’s son Davi Lucca.

Warriors star performer Klay thompson lauds helpful teammate Wiggins

In the wake of the Golden State Warriors' triumphant 113-92 win against the Miami Heat, Klay Thompson took the opportunity to publicly laud his teammate Andrew Wiggins. Thompson emphasized Wiggings’ crucial contribution to the team's success.

He put forth Wiggins' instrumental role during the 2022 championship run, Thompson underscored the Canadian's capability to single-handedly ignite a revival in the Bay Area.

Giving credits to Wiggins, Klay said, “That’s why we won the championship. It was because of Andrew’s two-way play. We obviously need him to be that to go where we wanna go and he is so vital to what we do. Without him, we can not reach our full potential.”

During the game, the Golden State Warriors saw a remarkable surge in performance from their wings, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga. Wiggins displayed exceptional sharpness by nailing his first three shots in the third quarter, contributing significantly on both ends of the court with notable defensive plays and finishing 7 of 12.

Similarly, Kuminga also exhibited heightened assertiveness, scoring six crucial points in the third quarter, including a standout play where he soared to grab a missed 3-pointer and emphatically slammed it home.

Shooting 8 of 13 and finishing with a plus-21 rating, Kuminga's impactful performance alongside Wiggins played a pivotal role in the Warriors' second-half dominance.