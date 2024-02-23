Ex-Barcelona Teammate Neymar Jr. Helps Dani Alves Pay Off $800,000 As He Gets Sentenced For Rape; Report

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault

Neymar allegedly sent former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves €150,000 (£129,000/$164,000) in court expenses to help with his sexual assault case. On Thursday morning, the Spanish Court convicted Daniel Alves to four and a half years in jail for sexual abuse. The incident took place at a nightclub in Spain in December 2022, and since then, an investigation and trial have been conducted.

The 21st Section of the Barcelona Court's Judge Isabel Delgado Pérez sentenced the footballer to four years and six months in jail. In addition to the prison term, he will be placed on probation for five years. It is possible to appeal the ruling.

Many people are unaware that Neymar is Alves' longtime friend. The athlete's donation of 150,000 euros, or $798,00, and his family's contribution were taken into account by the Spanish Court as mitigating factors and used as damages payment.

What did Dani Alves do?

One of the most decorated football players in history, the 40-year-old, has denied ever having sexually assaulted the lady in the early hours of December 31, 2022. Dani Alves, the former football player for Barcelona and Brazil, was found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022 and received a four-year and six-month term.

According to a published statement from the Audiencia Nacional in Barcelona, the victim did not give her consent to have intimate relations with Alves, and the victim's statement along with the evidence that was provided to the court demonstrated that she had been raped. Alves denied any misconduct, and his attorney, Inés Guardiola, said that they would file an appeal.

The victim's defense team requested a 12-year term, while the prosecution had requested a nine-year sentence. Alves's sentence is just over the mandatory four years, and as he has already served out 25% of it while on remand, he may soon be freed on parole.

The 40-year-old volunteered to pay €150,000 in compensation, which the court deemed an attenuating element when imposing the punishment but instead was forced to pay €9,000 (£7,700) for causing physical harm to the victim. In addition to being under court supervision for an additional five years, he will be prohibited from contacting the victim for nine years and six months by a restraining order.

