After Completing 10-Day Stint With 76ers, Free Agent Kai Jones Signs Multi-Year Contract With Los Angeles Clippers

After Kai Jones completed a 10-day stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, the free agent has made a significant move by signing a multi-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jones, who last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season with the Charlotte Hornets, showcased his skills in 46 games, averaging 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game with an impressive 55.8% shooting accuracy.

As reported by Shams Charania through X(formerly Twitter), the Clippers secured Jones in a deal that will likely result in the waive off of Josh Primo to accommodate Jones on the roster.

Being the 19th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft from Texas, this marks Jones' third season in the league, where he has maintained career averages of 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, shooting at 56.7% from the field and 23.8% from the three-point range across 67 games.

The Los Angeles Clippers, currently holding the fourth seed in the competitive Western Conference with a notable 51-30 record in 71 games, are gearing up for their final game of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Despite a recent two-game losing streak, they have managed a solid 7-3 record over their last ten games. The Clippers are set to face off against the Houston Rockets at home in Los Angeles, California, where they will aim to finish the season on a positive note.

Looking back at the previous season, the Clippers faced elimination in the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, adding to the anticipation surrounding their performance in the upcoming postseason and their strengthened lineup with the addition of Kai Jones.

