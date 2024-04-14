‘Bronny’s His Own Man’: LeBron James on Questions Regarding Bronny James Landing a Spot Amid 2024 NBA Draft

Earlier this week, Bronny James the son of Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James declared for the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, after going through a heart procedure due to the cardiac arrest he suffered last year.

Bronny’s father, LeBron James, when asked about Bronny’s decision and James’ connection with Penny Hardway and if that would make the University of Memphis a factor in this situation.

LeBron responded by saying “Bronny's his own man. He's going to make his own decision and as a family, we are going to support any decision he decides to make. Doesn't matter which way he goes. So, we look forward to his journey and whatever he decides to do with it, we're gonna be there for support."

Bronnie’s health complications also caused him to fall off schedule and miss the first 8 USC games of the season. Even though Bronny was able to return to the court and play for USC.

Due to the way the situation has unfolded, it might be challenging for Bronny to display his full potential.

Even though Bronny is a good defender & playmaker, recruiters may not take a chance on drafting him after his underwhelming performance averaging 4.8 points along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his name. He also had his shooting at 36.6 from the field whereas the beyond the arc remains at just 26.7 percent.

And even if Bronny does get drafted, it’ll most likely be in the second round. But, teams may be more open to taking a gamble on Bronny if it presents a chance of luring LeBron to the organization as well.

LeBron has spoken about his wish to play alongside his son on the same team quite a few times in recent years. However, it is unclear if LeBron James would leave the Lakers just to play alongside his son.

Interestingly, Coach Prime, Deion Sanders believes in the possibility of LeBron and Bronnie playing together and wants to see them share the court and play together in the NBA.

"l think LeBron has the propensity to make that happen. I would love to see it just for the fact that I understand the dynamic of a father and a son. I understand the dynamic of a man wanting to see the best for his son and he can mentor him and tutor him for a few years then dip and make sure he's straight. I'd love that, I'd love to see that."

No matter how slight, the possibility of seeing the father-son duo play together for the same team would be a dream come true for all NBA fans worldwide.

