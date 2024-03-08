After Jake Paul, Boxer Tommy Fury Calls Out Conor McGregor for Cross-Over Boxing Matchup

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest combat sports superstars, and fans are eagerly awaiting his comeback to the octagon. A lot of combat superstar calls out Conor McGregor for a fight. YouTuber turned Influencer Boxer Jake Paul called Conor McGregor for a boxing matchup a couple of times.



Last year Logan Paul another influencer boxing star called out Conor McGregor after he beat his former teammate Dillion Danis in a boxing match-up.



Conor McGregor made his boxing debut in the year 2017, against undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather which was named “Money Fight” The cross-over boxing match was a mega success for both Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.



Jake Paul has recently announced he will face legendary former boxing champion Mike Tyson in a boxing match which has created a buzz all around the internet.

Now former rival of Jake Paul and another influencer boxer brother of undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Tommy Fury has called out Conor McGregor for a cross-over boxing match-up.



Tommy Fury revealed while talking to DAZN Boxing Fury expressed, “I’m looking to get this (injury) out the way, nice and recovered, I’ve seen that Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson, I mean why not me and McGregor next? I’ve got a comeback fight and I’d like him for my return so McGregor, get in touch."

Tommy Fury Reacts To Jake Paul Boxing Rematch Offer

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul fought in early 2023, judges scored the match in favor of Tommy Fury. Fury gave Jake Paul the first loss in his boxing career.

A couple of days back Prblm Child Jake Paul issued a challenge to Tommy Fury for a rematch in boxing and then in PFL octagon in MMA rules and Paul promised at least $20 million.



Now Tommy Fury has finally reacted to Jake Paul’s $20 million fight offer. While talking to DAZN Boxing Fury expressed.



“I’m out for a good 6 months but after that, I’m looking to get it on. Me and Mr. Paul have some leftover business, we’ll tend to that.” Injured Tommy Fury expressed.

Tommy Fury last fought KSI another popular undefeated influencer boxer, Tommy Fury beat KSI by Unanimous Decision.

Tommy Fury handed KSI his first loss in his career. Later, Tommy Fury announced he is taking time off due to a hand injury that he is recovering after getting it surgically repaired.

