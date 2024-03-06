'Man Thinks This Is UFC 5 Career Mode’: Fans Mocks Conor McGregor’s 2024 Fight Wishlist

UFC fans are eagerly waiting for the return of the most followed UFC fighter, The Notorious Conor McGregor. The 155-pound king has been out of action for the last three years, at UFC UFC 264, Conor McGregor broke his leg in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in the round first of the fight.



Since then, fans have been anticipating McGregor’s return to the UFC Octagon. He was originally supposed to make his return at the end of 2022, but it got delayed to next year, 2023. Then it was rescheduled, and Conor McGregor was set to make his return to the Octagon at the UFC 300 event.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor is not going to make his return at UFC 300, McGregor himself revealed a couple of days back he would make his return in June at Internation Fight Week, Later, the CEO of UFC Dana White denied it and expressed they are still working on Conor McGregor’s return.

Recently, Conor McGregor conducted a QNA on his official Instagram account, where he answered a couple of fans’ questions.

A fan asked about his UFC return, to which he expressed, “Still holding hope for June 29; lack of action on it, however, is now causing lack of enthusiasm.”

“I need a decision soon. I am the most tested athlete under this new regime. Yet no date to fight. The game is a bit lackluster also at present, which isn’t helping. I hope these next few cards pop and I get a date. Eliminate distractions and begin real work toward it,” he further said.

McGregor even expressed three big fights he wants this year, When a fan asked him about the Nate Diaz fight he said, “I wish for this on Mexican Independence Day in The Sphere,” McGregor said about the Diaz trilogy. “Chandler June, Diaz September. I have let this be known.”

When a fan asked him about fight boxing icon Manny Pacquiao he expressed, “Could be December. The Saudis are game changers in the market 100 percent.”

Now fans are trolling Conor McGregor for his fantasy booking. A fan reacted by saying, “Man thinks this is UFC 5 Career Mode.”



Another fan expressed, “One does not simply fight Michael Chandler and is still capable of fighting again 2 months later.”



Another fan mocked McGregor and said, “Coke addicts when they try to make long-term plans knowing full well it's not gonna happen.”

Another fan suggested, “Conor is over 35, coming from broken leg and 3 years inactivity. Its over lets move on.”

“Will have fought 0 times by December’ Another fan mocked McGregor.

Conor McGregor's UFC record

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the face of the UFC. He is the most followed and popular fighter of all time. Notorious has a record for the most pay-per-view sales in UFC history. During his remarkable journey, McGregor managed to become a two-division UFC champion.

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - Apr. 06, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Marcus Brimage

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:07

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - Aug. 17, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - Jul. 19, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05

4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - Sep. 27, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - Jan. 18, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - Jul. 11, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - Dec. 12, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - Mar. 05, 2016

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12

9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - Aug. 20, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 06, 2018

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - Jan. 18, 2020

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - Jan. 23, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00