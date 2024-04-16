Alex Pereira Injury Report: Will Poatan Defend His UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 301?

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira demonstrated that he belongs to the top of the UFC and why he is UFC champion at UFC 300 main event against former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Poatan brutally knocked out Jamahal Hill in round one with his signature punch, successfully defending his championship and extending his mixed martial arts record.

UFC is now gearing up to host UFC 301 in the home country of Poatan Alex Pereira, Brazil. In the past, UFC lightweight champion Alex Pereira expressed before his fight that if he comes out of his fight fresh, he will defend his championship in his hometown.

Poatan looked fresh as he finished Jamahal Hill in round one of their five-round championship round, but he didn’t do any significant damage to him. In the post-fight interview, Pereira claimed he is unscathed and can take a fight at UFC 301 if needed.

Will Alex Pereira Fight at UFC 301?

Will Alex Pereira Fight at UFC 301?

Although Alex Pereira looked unscathed going and coming out of the main event of the UFC 300 Light Heavyweight championship defense against Jamahal Hill, is Alex Pereira healthy and fit coming out of a significant title defense?

Famous combat journalist Ariel Helwani revealed Alex Pereira’s injury, which he sustained during his UFC 300 camp and the fight.

Helwani tweeted an informed, “Extremely unlikely Alex Pereira fights in Rio next month, I’m told. As revealed after the 300 main event, he broke his toe in the days leading up to the fight, and he suffered a second broken toe during the fight, too.”

The UFC 301 event will take place on May 4, 2024, at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main event is the UFC Flyweight Championship between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg. Other prominent Brazilian fighters, including Jose Aldo and Michel Pereira, will compete on the card.

