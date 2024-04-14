Alex Pereira Sends Last Warning to Jamahal Hills Ahead of Their Light Heavyweight Championship Main Event Fight at UFC 300

We are now just hours away from witnessing one of the most significant UFC events ever. UFC 300 will be an absolute spectacle with many high-caliber fighters, including Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Justin Gaethje, and many more.

The main event of UFC 300 is between UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira and former UFC champion Jamahal Hill, who never lost his title on paper.

At the final face-off, Jamahal Hill expressed his final views going into the fight against UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, "This is everything to me; regardless if you all boo, no matter how you all feel, what I almost lost, what I almost lose, what could have happened to me, what I did lose, it put a fire in me. It put a fire in me. Regardless, I'm coming to leave it all in there. I'm just glad to be back."

UFC two-division champion Poatan Alex Pereira issued his final warning to Jamahal Hill before stretching the strings of his bow at the UFC 300 walkout: "Jamahal Hill seems to be a little scared there. Either you respect me, or you don't respect me. So tomorrow, he'll get what he deserves. I look at him differently now. My attitude is different."

UFC 300 Match Card

The UFC 300 pay-per-view is stacked with some of the best matches and talents on the card. From early prelims to the main event, every fighter is aiming to deliver a show that fans will never forget. Every fighter on the card is looking to capture a $300k bonus in addition to their fight purse. Here is the spectacular card for UFC 300.

Main Fight Card:

1. Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill (Light Heavyweight)

2. Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan (Women's Strawweight)

3. Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway (Lightweight)

4. Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan (Lightweight)

5. Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage (Middleweight)

Preliminary Card:

1. Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić (Light Heavyweight)

2. Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling (Featherweight)

3. Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison (Women's Bantamweight)

4. Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes (Featherweight)

Early Preliminary Card:

1. Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano (Lightweight)

2. Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez (Women’s Strawweight)

3. Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller (Lightweight)

4. Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight)

