Alexa Bliss Slams Buzzfeed For Using Her Picture Without Consent and Providing Wrong Information; Find Out

Former WWE Women's Champion, Five Feet of Fury Alexa Bliss, recently slammed a popular media site, Buzzfeed, for using her picture without her consent and adding a piece of false information about her by calling her an influencer.

Alex Bliss shared a Buzzfeed post with her picture as the banner. The post's title was "31 things that Influencers have normalised that are so messed up."

The Goddess found that the post was misleading and she wasn't happy with Buzzfeed using her image and tagging her as an influencer.

Alex Bliss expressed via her Twitter official account, "Hey Buzz Feed - "ask people before you record them." maybe ask before using my pic. If you're gonna steal it, use it for something SOMEWHAT accurate. I am a professional athlete & sports entertainer. Not an influencer.

Why Alexa Bliss Is on Break from WWE

Harley Quinn of WWE Alex Bliss has been out of WWE for quite some time. Her last WWE appearance was in 2023. She faces Bianca Belair for her WWE women's championship at Royal Rumble 2023. Bliss lost the match after she got distracted by Uncle Howdy.

Alex took a break from WWE, and the real reason behind her long break from professional wrestling was that she was pregnant. She took maternity leave in November last year when she welcomed her child.

Alexa Bliss was rumored to return at the Royal Rumble 2024 pay-per-view. She was even among the top-ranked picks for women's Royal Rumble 2024 winner in betting odds.

Five Feet of Fury has been hinting at her WWE return for quite some time now. She is back to training, and it's just a matter of time before she makes her WWE return this year and continues her dominating WWE run.

When do you think former WWE women's champion, The Goddess Alexa Bliss, will make her return to WWE? Comment below

