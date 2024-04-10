Roman Reigns’ FIRST REACTION After Losing His WWE Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania 40: Find Out

Check out the first reaction of former WWE Undisputed champion Roman Reigns after losing his championship at WrestleMania 40.

By Nayan Kumawat
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  11:39 PM IST |  14.2K
Image Courtesy : Getty Images
Roman Reigns's iconic championship reign of 1300 days ended at WrestleMania 40. The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, had one of the best and most extended WWE championship reigns in the company's history. 

Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal championship in 2020 after he defeated Fiend Bray Wyatt. The Head of the Table then defended his championship at WrestleMania 37 against Edge and Daniel Bryan and successfully retained it.

Next year, Roman Reigns faced WWE champion Brock Lesnar in a champion versus-champion winner-takes-all match at WrestleMania 38, and The Tribal Chief captured the WWE Title and became the WWE Undisputed champion. 

In 2023, Roman Reigns faced Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, defended the Undisputed Championship, and successfully retained his championship. 

This year, Roman Reigns entered his fourth WrestleMania in a row as champion. Unfortunately, this time, he lost his WWE Undisputed Champion title, and his opponent, Cody Rhodes, became the new WWE Undisputed Champion.

Roman Reigns reacted for the first time after his loss at WrestleMania 40. The Head of the Table posted a 12-second video showing him on the treadmill with a hungry look on his face. Roman Reigns quoted the video and expressed, "Yesterday I mourned. Today is Day 1."          


Cody Rhodes Praised Roman Reigns After Defeating Him at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes has finished his story of becoming the first WWE champion of his family and ended Roman Reigns' iconic WWE Undisputed Champion reign. The American Nightmare gave Roman Reigns his flower and appreciated The Tribal Chief for his legendary Championship reign. 

Cody Rhodes reacted and expressed his views on Roman Reigns on the Patt McAfee Show: "Roman showed up not like a champion ready to hand off his championship."

"He showed up in the best shape of his career. He showed up as the best incarnation of Tribal Chief. I am proud that I beat him at his best, and I wish I could be half a champion. Roman Reigns was an exceptional champion for WWE. He really did a lot of great things." 

ALSO READ: Why Did Roman Reigns Cry After Losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Find Out

Latest Articles