'All the trash talk, athletic ability': Stone Cold Steve Austin Names UFC Fighters Who Could Become WWE Stars

WWE is the world's biggest professional wrestling company and UFC is the biggest mixed martial arts promotion. Vince McMahon sold his WWE to Endeavor Group in 2023—the parent company of UFC.



Later, Endeavor announced they would merge UFC and WWE and list them under the same name for the market to form a combat sports juggernaut.



In Septemeber of 2023, Endeavor announced the official name of UFC and WWE together will be TKO Group. And now UFC and WWE are under the same umbrella.

Since then fans have been asking for some crossovers. On the recent most episode of Monday Night Raw, UFC Lightweight fighter Michael Chandler made an appearance and called out Conor McGregor.



Some fans are speculating on some trades from UFC to WWE and WWE to UFC. just like Ronda Rousey, Riddle, and Brock Lesnar.

Recently WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was in an interview with ESPN, where he was about which UFC fighter according to him could be a good WWE superstar.



Stone Cold told his picks from UFC to compete in WWE, “ If I’m going right now, I’m going to Sean Strickland, and I like Sean Strickland. Boy, he stays economic right now in the octagon, but what a promo, and so then I go Colby Covington, all the trash talk, all the athletic ability guy never runs out of gas.”



He further said, “He’s always in shape and talks of a mean streak, and it could back it up. He’s very exciting. He has that X factor that you always look for. He’s doubled tough.”



Will Stone Cold return to WWE in the ring?

Stone Cold Steve Austin retired early in 2004 after he injured his neck nearly paralyzing himself. Stone Cold made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 main-event night one against Kevin Ownes.



Since then there have been rumors that he to wrestle another match in WWE. and the recent return of Heel The Rock has now sparked rumors and speculation of his in-ring return to support Cody Rhodes against Bloodline and The Rock.



While talking about his in-ring return he expressed, “I love the sports entertainment business more than anything I’ve ever done in my life, You get a dose of it, and you want more. Here I am talking to you a couple of years later about doing it again, that’s how addicting it is to me, just to talk about it. I get excited, and I’ll start talking too fast. But it’s not gonna happen. But it could.”



He further said, “You never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment” and concluded.

