Will Stone Cold Steve Austin Make WWE Return at WrestleMania 40? The Texas Rattlesnake Answers

For weeks now, the return of former WWE Champion Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40 is rumored. In a turn of events, the Texas Rattlesnake has reacted to the same and clarified.

“You never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment,” said Stone Cold Steve Austin in a recent interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN. There have been several rumors of the return of The Texas Rattlesnake’s return to WrestleMania 40 for a special appearance. However, one can’t say certainly about Steve Austin, as he is a man who takes his own call, and nobody, and not even WWE can command him for anything.

He walked out of the company, all of a sudden in 2003 and since then has never wrestled full-time. His part-time appearances are enough for the WWE to pull the crowd’s reaction.

In WrestleMania 38, Steve Austin did have a 2-minute match with Kevin Owens, but it worked wonders for the company. He didn’t show up in WrestleMania 39, and in fact, hasn’t been around for nearly two years now.

So, his return at WrestleMania 40, which is touted to be the biggest WrestleMania in the history of WWE is considered. And now, the man himself has spilled the beans on his return.

What did Stone Cold say about his return to WrestleMania 40?

In the interview, Austin remarked that he’d have never thought that he would return to the ring, but that happened for a while at WrestleMania 38. “I dissected what I did, and I know that I can improve on what I did,” Austin shared with ESPN.

Advertisement

He further said, “I said I’d never get in a ring again unless all the stars aligned. For some reason, somehow, they all did. At the age of 57, I headlined the first night of WrestleMania. I never thought I’d do that. If you’d have told me that when I retired in [2003], I’d have said, ‘You’re crazy.’ So I’m not gonna sit here and say no to anything because you never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment.”

While Austin admitted his love for wrestling, he hinted at a possibility of returning to wrestling even for a short match, despite him saying no to it several times. “I love the sports entertainment business more than anything I’ve ever done in my life,” Austin said.

“You get a dose of it, and you want more. Here I am talking to you a couple years later about doing it again, that’s how addicting it is to me, just to talk about it. I get excited, and I’ll start talking too fast. But it’s not gonna happen. But it could,” Austin added.

Why did Stone Cold Steve Austin leave WWE in 2003?

After losing the match at WrestleMania 19 against The Rock, Steve Austin made a surprising exit from the WWE and never returned as a full-time wrestler since. Though the Texas Rattlesnake hasn’t opened up on this, as per reports, his knee injuries and a serious neck injury forced him to leave WWE once and for all.

ALSO READ: 20 Most Popular WWE Wrestlers: From The Undertaker to Hulk Hogan