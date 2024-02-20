WWE Salaries

WWE, also known as World Wrestling Entertainment, is currently the largest professional wrestling company globally. In April 2023, the previous chairman and owner of WWE decided to sell the company to Endeavor Group, which happens to own UFC, the biggest mixed martial arts promotion.

In September 2023, Endeavor Group revealed their plans to merge WWE and UFC, creating a powerhouse in the world of combat sports.

TKO Group Holdings is the new name for the partnership between WWE and UFC, with a total value of around 14.81 Billion Dollars.

WWE's roster includes over 250 active professional wrestlers and personalities across WWE NXT, SmackDown, and Raw.

WWE wrestlers showcase their skills weekly, following their roles and storylines. The company also organizes major pay-per-view events nearly every month.

WWE is renowned for treating its wrestlers well and compensating them fairly in comparison to other wrestling organizations. Today, we'll delve into the salaries of WWE wrestlers in 2024.

Highest Paid WWE Wrestler

Some sources claim that Brock Lesnar is the top-earning WWE wrestler, raking in $12 million per year as of 2024. In addition to his base salary, he also receives pay-per-view bonuses, a share of merchandise sales, and various perks from hotels, jets, and more.

However, now WWE is cutting ties with Brock Lesnar after his involvement in the Vince McMahon lawsuit came to light.

Apart from Brock Lesnar, John Cena, who works part-time in WWE, still receives a huge paycheck. He earns a base salary of $8.5 million per year.

Roman Reigns, the reigning Universal Champion, is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. He secures his spot on the list and rakes in a cool $5 million as his annual base salary.

The electrifying return of The Rock to WWE has also earned him a prestigious position on the TKO Group board of directors. Whether he's performing in the ring or making appearances, The Rock commands a hefty $5 million base salary.

As for the highest-paid female WWE superstar, that title goes to Becky Lynch in 2024. She takes home a solid base salary of $3 million.

How much do WWE Wrestlers make?

WWE Wrestler Salary 2024

Professional Wrestler Salaries Brock Lesnar 12 Million Roman Reigns 5 Million The Rock 5 Million Randy Orton 4.5 Million Triple H 3.6 Million AJ Styles 3.5 Million Goldberg 1.6 Million Becky Lynch 3 Million The Undertaker 2.5 Million The Miz 2.5 Million Stephanie McMahon 2.5 Million Kevin Owens 2 Million Dolph Ziggler 1.5 Million Sheamus 1 Million Shane McMahon 1 Million Jinder Mahal 900,000 Kane 900,000 Charlotte Flair 600,000 Drew McIntyre 550,000 Sasha Banks 550,000 Bianca Belair 500,000 Alexa Bliss 350,000 Asuka 350,000 Liv Morgan 250,000

