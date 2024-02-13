Andrew Tate bites back at 'MSM' for connecting him with fan who planned university shooting 'for the lols'

Every internet user is familiar with the name Andrew Tate. Cobra Tate has gained immense popularity for sharing his provocative opinions on various topics such as government, male behavior, women, and much more.

The ex-kickboxing champ has stirred up a lot of negative buzz with his "Top G" act. Andrew Tate got himself banned from nearly all social media sites for spreading hate speech. However, he made a comeback on Twitter thanks to Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate also host a live podcast called "TateSpeech" on the Rumble streaming platform.

Recently, Andrew Tate reacted to an article that claims a man was arrested for planning to walk into Trinity University with his friend in full military gear and shoot everyone for fun.

What attracted the attention of Andrew Tate was the heading and description of the post which claims the man in question is an “Andrew Tate admirer.”

Andrew Tate posted a picture of the article and expressed his views on clickbait using his name, “What the f*ck does this have to do with me? I have 8.8million followers. I don't know this idiot.everything I preach is against this.

The MSM (Main Stream Media) are scum and my host nation of England hates me. Traitors. As if you don't have a stabbing epidemic to fix.MATRIX ATTACK.”

Why Andrew Tate was arrested?

On December 29, 2022, Andrew Tate found himself in handcuffs, along with his brother Tristan Tate, their business partner, and two other women. The charges against them included running a criminal organization, rape, and human trafficking.

The Tate brothers were set free in March of the following year, and afterwards, they were placed on house arrest. Their period of confinement came to an end in August 2023, and they were instructed not to depart from Romania until granted permission by the government to do so.

To this day, the Tate Brothers are restricted from leaving Romania. They have tried multiple times to leave the country and asked the court but their request was denied every single time.

