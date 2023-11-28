Andrew Tate explains why Donald Trump should become US President again in 2024

Former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate has become a controversial social media figure due to his divisive views on women, government, and masculine behavior. Tate, who often refers to himself by the nickname "Top G," has built a brand surrounding a number of hot-take opinions and stances that many categorize as misogynistic.

Recently Tate discussed Donald Trump becoming US president again in 2024 at his Rumble stream Tatespeech, “Yeah, we all want Trump to win, that will be amazing for the culture! But then, even though the right-wing culture is hyper-competitive, that’s when real men are in charge of the world again."

He further added, “So if you’re not a real man, you’re gonna be more f*cked than now, because no one will come to help you. I don’t think people know how much personal responsibility they have in all things, especially politics.”

Donald Trump served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

All you need to know about Andrew Tate

Emory Andrew Tate III began his career as a kickboxer in 2005, becoming a two-division champion. He gained initial fame in 2016 when he was a contestant on Big Boss UK in 2017. Tate was removed from the show after video surfaced showing him hitting a female housemate with a belt. Both parties later stated it was consensual roleplay.

In subsequent years, Tate leveraged social media to build notoriety for commenting on gender dynamics - offering opinions on women and how men should behave. His stances were divisive, garnering both ardent supporters and vocal critics.

One of Tate's most viral TikTok moments featured him asking "What color is your Bugatti?". This quote spread widely online in 2022, even surpassing search interest in Donald Trump for a period. However, later that year, Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania on allegations of human trafficking and organized crime activity. The Tate brothers were released pending further investigation but remain under house arrest.

Following his arrest, Andrew Tate posted this message on Twitter: "I've found that luck is quite predictable. God loves those who are unafraid."

