Joe Rogan explains why ’over the top’ and ‘arrogant’ Andrew Tate is so popular among young men

Former four-time kickboxing champion Andrew Tate is best known for presenting his controversial views on various topics, from women to how to escape normal ways to earn money. And what an ideal man should look like.

Recently, UFC commentator Joe Rogan expressed his views on why Andrew Tate is popular among young men on a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Podcast.

The recent episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast features YouTuber Derek, and in the conversation, both started discussing self-proclaimed Top G Andrew Tate.

Rogan first discussed Tate’s character online: “You’ve got to think of what a person like that is trying to do when they’re first getting attention. You’re trying to be as outrageous as possible to get as many people to think about what you’re saying, talk about it, and engage with it.”

A UFC commentator further expressed, “Yeah, and the best way to do that is to be like a character—an over-the-top, completely arrogant guy who’s shirtless, with sunglasses on, smoking a cigar, talking about h*es.”

Joe Rogan explained why young men follow Andrew Tate

Joe Rogan further explained why Andrew Tate is relevant among young men. Rogan expressed, “ What men talk about when they’re alone when men are just hanging out with men and not trying to impress women or trying to not get yelled at?

Rogan explained, “The wild sh*t they talk about! And you know, if you can be the most exaggerated form of that this world champ kickboxer standing there, smoking a cigar, making fun of simps. And you know, that’s very appealing too, because it doesn’t exist.”

Cobra Tate gained recognition for his combat career, then made major headlines back in 2016 after he participated in Big Brother season 17.

He was kicked out of the show days after, as makers told him he was hitting a fellow woman's housemate. Later, both revealed it was consensual "roleplay.".

Tate later gained popularity on social media for showcasing his luxurious lifestyle and expressing misogynistic thoughts online.

