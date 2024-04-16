Andy Reid HINTS at Rashee Rice's Future With Chiefs After Being Sued 10 MILLION Dollars For Multi-car Crash

The future remains full of struggles for Rashee Rice as the multiple-car crash lawsuit unfolds. Recently, the Chiefs wide receiver was charged with one more lawsuit, this one being $10 Million. But despite all the legal battles, the Chiefs head coach hinted at the wide receiver's positive status with the team.

What Did Chiefs' Head Coach Say About Rashee Rice's Future In The Team?

Last week, Rashee Rice surrendered himself to the police on multiple charges including assault, accident, car racing, and many more. As the lawsuit against the Chiefs wide receiver unfolds, he might find himself in deeper holes of trouble. In fact, many fans even speculated that Chiefs would drop him.

But head coach Andy Reid's recent statement hints that Chiefs are not in the mood to let Rashee Rice go out of the team. During Monday's press conference, Andy Reid threw light on multiple important aspects of the team, including Rashee Rice's future. "We’re just gonna take it day by day here as we go," Reid had said.

Also Read: Andy Reid's LATEST STATEMENT Clarifies Kadarius Toney's Trade Rumors Once And For All; Here's What Chiefs HC Said

The legal process is yet to conclude and Chiefs would want it to unfold fully before making any decisions. But as for whether they'll trust the wide receiver once again, Andy Reid hinted that they would. "As long as he’s learned from it . . . that’s the important part of it," Chiefs head coach said during the press conference.

But even though Andy Reid has hinted at a positive outlook to Rashee Rice's career in the Chiefs, that doesn't mean there are no consequences. Every team implies certain consequences on the player, to avoid facing the same situation. The consequences include a ban from games, penalties, etc.

Moreover, we cannot ignore the fact that the Chiefs had great struggles with wide receivers last season. Thus, having to lose Rashee Rice would affect their Super Bowl chances. As for Rashee Rice, he found himself in another lawsuit by two people involved in the car crash.

As per TMZ, Irina Gromova and Edvard Petrovskiy are the two victims who filed a $10 Million lawsuit against Rashee Rice last week in Dallas County. They claim to have suffered injuries caused by the crash. The victims are suing Rashee plus Knox in punitive damages, claiming suffering from brain trauma along with other serious injuries.