Andy Reid's LATEST STATEMENT Clarifies Kadarius Toney's Trade Rumors Once And For All; Here's What Chiefs HC Said

With the NFL Draft approaching, there have been rumors around many players about potential trades and team exits. One such player who has been surrounded by trade assumptions is Chiefs star wide receiver Kadarius Toney. However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently revealed the actual status of the WR.

What did Andy Reid Say About Kadarius Toney?

Kadarius Toney is going to remain as part of the team, even though there are many rumors surrounding his team exit. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, during the press conference on Monday, gave clarity about the wide receiver's future with the team.

Andy Reid said that Kadarius Toney is staying with the team. "Kadarius is arguably one of the most talented guys we have on the team. It's just a matter of staying healthy and being able to stay on the field. I'm expecting him to come back ripping and ready to go," Andy Reid said during the press conference.

Going forward in the press conference, the head coach also highlighted the fact that the team likes their wide receiver, and "it's just a matter of having him on the field." Patrick Mahomes has been using the offseason to organize workout sessions with the Chiefs players.

Kadarius Toney is one of the players who has been a constant alongside Patrick Mahomes during the workout and throwing sessions. "It's great that he's down there working with Pat and putting the work in. That's a positive!" Andy Reid said, acknowledging the wide receiver's hard work this offseason.

In the 2023 season, Kadarius Toney didn't have a very good time on the field. The wide receiver made just 27 receptions for about 169 yards and one single touchdown. This is the reason which led fans to believe that he might be out of the Chiefs. But per Andy Reid, he's staying with the team.