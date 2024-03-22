Anthony Edwards Injury Update: Will The Minnesota Timberwolves Star Play Against Cleveland Cavaliers?

As two of the top-three teams in their respective conferences, the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Target Center for a Friday night showdown. Cleveland, looking to regain their stride while on the road, will have to work hard to secure this victory.

Post their previous match in Cleveland, which saw the home team clinch a 113-104 win, the Timberwolves are itching to turn the tables. They're determined to come back strong from their recent loss and achieve steady performance momentum.

This time around, with the battleground set in Minnesota, the Timberwolves will be the center of attention. On their home court where they've already claimed 23 victories against nine defeats, they're geared up for a decisive response.

Will Anthony Edwards Play Against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have placed guard Anthony Edwards on their injury list, casting doubt over his participation in the upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This game will be the final one in their season series, this Friday.

Edwards had a standout performance in the third quarter against Utah, making the crowd go wild with an impressive dunk over Jazz forward John Collins. However, the excitement turned into concern when the 22-year-old dislocated his finger in the process.

The grimace on his face as he showcased his dislocated finger to his teammates was undeniable. Right after the incident, Edwards headed immediately to the locker room for medical attention.

Advertisement

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

In the Wednesday match against the Miami Heat, the Cavaliers saw a defeat with a final score of 107-104 despite being 3-point home favorites. Jarrett Allen, their Center, managed a double-double, racking up 25 points and securing 20 rebounds, the highest in the team.

Guard Caris LeVert also pulled off a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists. Nonetheless, Cleveland achieved a shooting accuracy of 46.7% from the field in this losing endeavor.

On the other side, the Timberwolves broke their 3-game winning streak with a 115-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, although they covered as 7.5-point home underdogs.

Anthony Edwards, their Guard, led the team scoring by securing a total of 30 points, while five of the T-wolves players reached double-figure scoring. Minnesota managed a shooting accuracy of 47.7% on the field.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports

Cavaliers

Ty Jerome (ankle) out

Donovan Mitchell (nasal) out

Even Mobley (ankle) out

Max Stress (knee) out

Dean Wade (knee) out

Timberwolves

Jaylen Clark (Achilles) out

Anthony Edwards (finger) questionable

Rudy Gobert (rib) is questionable

Naz Reid (concussion) is questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) out

Prediction

Timberwolves 119, Cavaliers 106

ALSO READ: Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More