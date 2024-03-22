Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More

In their hunt for playoff positioning from independent conferences, the Golden State Warriors face off against the Indiana Pacers.

Recently, the Pacers scored a successful road victory with a score of 122-103 against Detroit, effortlessly covering their standing as 11.5-point favorites. Similarly, the Warriors triumphed over the Grizzlies, 137-116, covering their 11.5-point spread comfortably.

These teams will have their second and concluding confrontation of the season, recalling the Warriors' 22-point road win last February. They've scheduled the tipoff for 10:00 EST at San Francisco's Chase Center.

Indiana Pacers Tight Race in the Eastern Conference Standings

The Indiana Pacers, currently sitting at 6th in the East, are caught up in a tight competition with multiple teams - all of whom are striving to steer clear of the Play-In Tournament.

The Pacers hold a slim lead, a mere half-game, over both the 76ers and the Heat positioned directly below them on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, the Orlando team endeavors to pull ahead from this tight cluster, as they currently hold the 5th position, striking a 2.5-game lead over the Pacers.

The Pacers are entering this game following a straightforward victory over the Pistons, where Pascal Siakam emerged as the lead with his 25 points and eight rebounds.

Siakam has outperformed Tyrese Haliburton to become the team's top scorer, with an average of 20.7 PPG in his 29-game tenure with the team.

Recently, Isaiah Jackson, TJ McConnell, and Ben Sheppard have been clocking in the most minutes played off the bench. Jackson is fresh off his recent double-double from the bench against Detroit, where he chalked up 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Curry's Record Pace, Thompson's Impact, and Team Health

Having just completed a game where he secured his 300th three-pointer of the season, Steph Curry marks the fifth such achievement in his career. This feat is so exclusive that only two other players, Klay Thompson and James Harden, have managed it once each.

Despite being the NBA's best shooter in history, Curry is still working hard to pull the Warriors up from their 10th spot in the West. The team is currently celebrating a victory, owed largely to the 26-point contribution from Jonathan Kuminga against Memphis.

Currently, the Golden State Warriors are in excellent form, with no players sidelined due to injury. As their top scorer, Curry averages 26.8 points per game, and accomplishes 4.9 three-pointers per game, sustaining a 40.5% success rate from the three-point line.

Thompson, despite recently being a bench player, remains a key contributor, with an average of 17.3 points per game.

He has recently posted 18 or more points in his last three appearances, including a 26-point game that secured a victory over the Lakers.

As for Kuminga, he continues to excel, with seasonal averages of 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, surpassing his previous best season's 9.9 points per game.

Brandin Podziemski maintains his starting position at the two and averages 9.4 points per game, while Andrew Wiggins, as the starting small forward, contributes 12.7 points per game.

Despite a dip in his figures, Draymond Green's 8.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game remain crucial to the team's success.

Coming back healthy, Chris Paul plays substantial minutes as a substitute point guard, having achieved 14 assists in only 24 minutes during the last game.

Currently, the Warriors are placed 8th for offensive efficiency, and 17th for defensive efficiency and they play at the league's 11th-fastest speed.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors Streaming Details

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT

When: Friday March 22, 2024

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin is questionable with a sprained left ankle.

Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) is listed as out. Quenton Jackson, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Isaiah Wong are questionable due to their status on two-way contracts.

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green is listed as probable.

Moses Moody is questionable.

Head-to-Head Record

The Indiana Pacers and the Warriors have squared off in 99 Regular Season Games to date, with the Pacers taking a slight lead with 52 victories to the Warriors' 47. Most recently though, the balance seems to shift, with the Warriors triumphing over the Pacers in three out of their last five matches.

Prediction

Pacers 110-127 Warriors