Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress recently shared her shocking ordeal of being mentally harrassed by the production house of her recent show Shubh Shagun. She also revealed that her payments weren't cleared despite various intimations. However, the producer of the show rubbished the actress' claims and called them 'fake'. Now, Krishna's good friend and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actor came out in her support and revealed that the production house owes her 39 lakh rupees. Read on to know more.

Aly Goni backs Krishna Mukherjee's claims against Shubh Shagun producers

Aly Goni took to Instagram and posted a video sharing his thoughts about Krishna Mukherjee's non-payment controversy and backed her claims. He mentioned that he along with Mukherjee's other friends are aware of the same. He revealed that the production house did lock her in the make-up room and she called him for help. However, her set was in Madh and thus he couldn't reach there to help her.

Aly also mentioned the amount the production house owes Mukherjee. He said, "Aap kitni bhi amir insaan ho, ya kuch bhi ho, 39 lakh chota amount nahi hai (Even if one is quite rich, 39 lakh isn't a small amount.)" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at what Aly Goni has to say about the controversy:

Advertisement

Furthermore, in his video, Aly addressed the fact that the producer of the show Kundan Singh denied the allegations and called it 'fake'. He stated that if the producer is so right, he should release the bank statement wherein he can prove that he paid Krishna Mukherjee.

Aly further emphasized that an actor works very hard on any show and he/she shouldn't be denied their rights and payments.

Krishna Mukherjee's allegations

On April 26, 2024, Shubh Shagun actress Krishna Mukherjee took to Instagram and shared her ordeal and addressed her issues regarding the producer of her show. She stated that she went through a lot of anxiety and depression because of the show as the makers have not paid her for her services in the show. She revealed an incident wherein the production house locked her in the make-up room.

She added that her family was against her posting the issue on social media or speaking about the same, but she decided to make the issue public and now demands justice.

She wrote, "My hands are still shivering while writing this but I had to. I am suffering from Anxiety and Depression bcz of this. We hide our emotions and show the brighter side on social media. But this is the Reality."

Producer of Shubh Shagun denied allegation

Kundan Singh, producer of Shubh Shagun, denied the allegation leveled at him by the actress and mentioned that he was always there for the actress.

Kundan wrote, "This is the third wrong attempt she made for the sake of her wrongful gain. Social media is a platform to share your views but not a place to share false rumours, everyone who along with Krishna Mukherjee have been sharing the false news, please keep in mind that Lies may run fast but the truth eventually overtakes them."

Celebrities like Aditi Bhatia, Shrenu Parikh, and Kuldeep Singh came out in Krishna's support.

Shubh Shagun featured Krishna Mukherjee and Shehzada Dhami in lead roles.

ALSO READ: After Krishna Mukherjee accuses Shubh Shagun's makers of harassing her, show's producer calls her claims 'false'