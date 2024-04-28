Newlyweds Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan have been on cloud nine ever since the duo got hitched. From star-studded mehendi and sangeet night to lavish wedding, their wedding was nothing short of a grand affair. Arti gave fans a glimpse of all of her pre-wedding functions by sharing glimpses on social media. Now, again she dropped a few snaps from her big day with her husband, Dipak Chauhan.

Arti Singh shares wedding PICS with Dipak Chauhan:

A few hours back, Arti Singh dropped several pictures on her Instagram handle with her husband Dipak. In these snaps, the couple look lost in love as they pose with each other. Decked up in a royal red lehenga, Arti exudes grace and elegance as she poses here for the snaps. Meanwhile, Dipak looks nothing less than regal in a white sherwani.

With a mesmerizing backdrop of a lavish villa, Arti and Dipak define royalness as are clicked here. In the caption of this post, the Bigg Boss 13 fame wrote, "Two Souls, Two Hearts That Now Shall Beat As One #DipakKiArti." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at Arti Singh's post here-

Celebs shower love:

As soon as these pictures were uploaded on her social media handle, celebs, friends and colleagues showered their love on the newlyweds. Aparna Dixit commented, "Second picture," Niti Taylor commented, "Congratulations so so happy for youuu," Aashka Goradia Goble wrote, "Congratulationsssss Artu,"

Advertisement

Kishwer Merchant commented, "So so So happy for u baby," and so on the comments continued. Tina Datta, Surbhi Jyoti, Farnaz Shetty, Ridhiema Tiwari and many others also reacted on the post and extended their wishes.

A few minutes back, Arti Singh shared more glimpses from her big day. She dropped some love-dipped photos with Dipak and captioned it saying, "Mr and Mrs. Chauhan."

Take a look at Arti Singh's post here-

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding:

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's pre-wedding ceremony of the couple started on April 23, 2024. The wedding festivities began with a vibrant bridal shower attended by Arti's close circle of family and friends. The bridal shower was hosted by Arti's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah. Following the bridal shower, a grand Haldi ceremony, mehendi, and sangeet ceremony were hosted for the couple. Finally, after all the pre-wedding functions, the duo got hitched in a lavish affair on April 25.

ALSO READ: Govinda arrives at niece Arti Singh-Dipak Chauhan's wedding, buries hatchet with Krushna Abhishek; WATCH