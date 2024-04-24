Antonio Brown Reportedly Flirts With Kelsey Plum Less Than 24 Hours Post Breakup With Darren Waller

Kelsey Plum recently announced his breakup from NFL star Darren Waller, and it didn't take less than 24 hours for a former NFL player to slip into her DMS. Controversial ex-NFL player Antonio Brown recently appeared to be flirting with the WNBA star. Here's what Antonio Brown said to Darren Waller's ex.

What Did Antonio Brown Say to Kelsey Plum?

Just a few hours after Kelsey Plum made a controversial statement while announcing a breakup with NFL star Darren Waller, Antonio Brown made another cryptic tweet. Resharing the Twitter post with Kelsey Plum's picture, Brown wrote, "I'm in Vegas right now @Keyseyplum10 Pull up."

Antonio Brown has an image of creating controversies and making controversial comments. Thus, fans believe it was obvious for him to comment on this, which wasn't surprising for many. However, what's shocking is that Kelsey Plum wrote a full-fledged statement targeting her ex.

Kelsey Plum took to her Instagram story and wrote, "I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go. God has given me an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I'll share my story, today is not that day."

"Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward today and every day I will continue to choose joy. Much love, KP," she said, concluding her statement. Now, the important point to focus on here is that she mentioned being devastated and walking on fire for Darren Waller. So, there’s definitely something wrong here.

Soon after the controversial statement, Kelsey Plum deleted all the pictures and Instagram story highlights that had Darren Waller in them. That was enough proof to confirm that the husband and wife have decided to part ways and might soon file for divorce after one year of being married.