Ashley Massaro's Friend Makes HUGE ALLEGATION On Stephanie McMahon For Being Involved In WWE Cover-up

According to Cara Pipia, best friend of Ashley Massaro, Stephanie McMahon was aware of what was happening with Massaro. Before committing suicide in 2019, Massaro claimed when she was on a WWE tour in the Middle East, Kuwait in 2006, she was sexually assaulted by US military personnel.

Massaro alleged that a man acting as a doctor assaulted her, and while WWE apologized, they convinced her not to report it to the proper authorities. Following her death, WWE claimed they were never made aware of the allegations. Following her death, Massaro's attorneys made public an affidavit that detailed the rape and the WWE's response. Since Janel Grant filed a sex trafficking lawsuit against McMahon, former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and the company, more of Massaro's statement—which includes more allegations about McMahon—was made public.

Stephanie McMahon “played” with Ashley Massaro

In a recent interview by News Nation’s Ashleigh Banfield, best friend Ashley Massaro, had made shocking revelations that might come as a surprise. She recalled the time when she came from Kuwait and said, Massaro for “about eight hours with her head on my lap in tears telling me what happened to her in Kuwait”. But the bigger revelation is Stephanie McMahon’s involvement.

Regarding the rape, Massaro spoke with Vince McMahon on several occasions. He also had a conversation with Stephanie McMahon, his daughter, who was then a member of the WWE executive team. But when Massaro received a request for an in-person meeting from the organization following his return to the United States, the tone of the messaging changed from consoling to menacing. As said by Pipia:

Advertisement

“Vince had his daughter [Stephanie McMahon] take his place because she was a female, a woman, to make Ashley comfortable and they just played with her — they played with her because everything Stephanie had [Massaro] feels comfortable and safe about, as soon as they walked into this boardroom meeting, Ashley was on her own completely and she was threatened and... there was no compassion, there was no sympathy, there was nothing.” H/T: Cageside News

Banfield verifies that Massaro informed her friend that both McMahons were present in the boardroom meeting when Massaro was instructed to keep the rape "under wraps" in order to protect WWE's connection with the United States Armed Forces.

ALSO READ: Who is Ashley Massaro? Sexual Assault Allegations and Her Cause of Death Revealed