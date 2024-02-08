Who is Ashley Massaro? Sexual Assault Allegations and Her Cause of Death Revealed

Former WWE female superstar Ashley Massaro’s name is back in the headlines all of a sudden. The reason behind her name is again coming back to headlines is the current situation revolving around the former chairman of WWE Vince McMahon.



A couple of days back former WWE employee Ms.Janel Grant filed a sexual harassment and human trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.



Janel Grant has revealed, that Vince McMahon with whom she was romantically involved. Ms.Grant expressed Vince McMahon used to force her to sleep with other WWE employees. Grant even name-dropped Brock Lesnar. She revealed Lesnar had a special clause in his contract which was a “PlayDate” with her.

The lawsuit immediately caught the attention of mainstream media and led to Vince McMahon's resigning from TKO Group the parent company of WWE and UFC, where he was designated as the interim chairman.



Recently Attornies who are representing John Laurinaitis revealed details on the main allegations of helping McMahon with hiding evidence of all of Vince McMahon’s misconduct



On behalf of John Laurinaitis, his attorney talked about Ashley Massaro's allegation and expressed all higher-ups knew about the case that WWE previously denied. Since then Ashley Massaro has been trending on social media.

Who is Ashley Massaro?

Ashley Marie Massaro was an American professional wrestler, model, and actor she is best known for her performing in WWE from 2005 to 2008. She was the winner of WWE's original WWE Diva Search 2005 contest.



After winning the contest she got a WWE contract and she debuted on WWE in 2005 on Monday Night Raw.

Her first major feud was against Vince’s Devils, where she was aligned with Trish Stratus. The highlights of her WWE career came from WrestleMania 23 where she faced Melina.

Ashley Massaro has even been featured in multiple big magazines including Playboy magazine. She left WWE in 2008.

Ashley Massaro Allegations

In 2016, Massaro joined a class lawsuit against WWE, Ashley shared her sexual harassment incident that occurred during her time in WWE, she was the part of WWE Kuwait tour in 2006. Where she was molested by a member of the US Armed Forces.



When she brought this matter in front of WWE higher-ups including John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon they asked her to keep her mouth and not reveal anything as it could ruin WWE’s relationship with the US Armed Forces.



The case was dismissed in 2018. In 2019, after Massaro’s tragic death, WWE revealed they received a mail from Ashley Massaro in 2018 where she expressed her regret to WWE for being part of the lawsuit.



According to a report, Naval Criminal Investigation Service re-opened Ashley’s case and the investigation was conducted in 2019 which was closed in 2020, they didn’t reveal the information



According to some close friends of Ashley Massaro, she said that even Vince McMahon molested her.

Concussion issues

Usually, the general audience and some casual professional wrestling fans regard pro wrestling as a fake and scripted show. Being a professional wrestler is one of the toughest professions. Where performer get seriously injured some have lost their life also.



Concussions in wrestlers and combat stars are a very common issue. A concussion is a head injury that occurs when the head of an individual takes heavy damage on their head.



Ashley Massaro has talked about her concussion situation many times and how WWE did not follow protocol which led to lifelong damage.



Massaro's lawyer even revealed wrestler wanted to donate Ashley’s brain to doctors to research concussions.



Previously Ashley talked about concussions, “long-term risks associated with concussions or repeated head trauma and I had never even heard the terms of TBI or CTE mentioned.”

She further said, “Aside from my ongoing physical injuries that were sustained in the ring, and my former battle with addiction, to this day I suffer from depression, for which I take medication; migraine headaches; and severe short-term memory loss,”



Ashley revealed, “I attribute these issues to my work-related injuries sustained while working for the WWE, and specifically to the routine repetitive blows to the head, I received in the ring throughout my career which were not properly diagnosed or treated.



Ashley even told the effects of concussions in her life, “ it has caused me severe and ongoing pain and suffering, emotional distress and financial hardship”



Ashley Massaro’s Cause of Death

Ashley started working DJ at an FM company at night shifts 2019, on May 15, 2019. She didn’t show up for her job. The next morning paramedics went on to check and she was found unconscious she was rushed to the hospital near her where she was pronounced dead.



Later, USA Today revealed Ashley Massaro was going throw depression and she took her life and the cause of her death was suicide.

Ashley Massaro’s Legacy In Wrestling

Ashley Massaro began her journey as a professional wrestler after she took part in the WWE originals Raw Diva Search contest and she won the contest and earned the contract of WWE Raw.



She immediately got involved in a major storyline where she got aligned with Trish Stratus against Vince’s Devils a women’s heel faction.



She was even involved in Trish Stratus and Mickie James's obsession storyline. Next year in 2006 she was drafted to the SmackDown brand. Where she also got a chance to perform at the grandest stage of professional wrestling WrestleMania.

The highlight of her career came from WrestleMania 23 when she faced Melina for WWE Women’s champion.



In 2008, Ashley Massaro asked for her release and the reason she stated was that her daughter was sick and she needed to give her some time.



After that, Ashley took a long break from professional wrestling, and in 2017 she got an opportunity to manage Zero1 Professional Wrestling USA with former WWE legend Jillian Hall



