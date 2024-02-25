At Least No One Used A Chair': UFC Fans Share Hilarious Reaction To Brawl At UFC Mexico Event

The fans were a little too ready for a night of fights at UFC Mexico. A massive brawl broke out in a section of the arena with several rows of fans involved, while others left their seats to get out of danger. The brawl had close to 10 people throwing punches. At least three separate men get knocked down, one looks to be knocked completely out. One individual knocked out two different people.

UFC Mexico took place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The main event was a flyweight match between Brandon Royval and former champion Brandon Moreno. The fight was a rematch from their last battle at UFC 255, when 'The Assassin Baby' won by knockout in the first round. Here is the clip of the incident that happened at UFC Mexico from every angle possible.

Fans weren’t surprised as “It happens every time UFC goes to Mexico”

A scuffle broke out in the audience at the UFC Mexico event, causing things to go a little wacky. One of the males in the incident was brutally knocked out. The first preliminary card match drew a large crowd, which is unusual for UFC events. The booze was probably flowing for hours at the time of the dispute.

A fan had so much fun watching the quarrel he wrote Mexico is better than Russia in his own words. He wrote “Mexico is Russia with better food.”

A fan was impressed by the guy who was knocking out guys left and right. User on X wrote, “Dude got a world class left hand”

Another fan pleaded Dana White to sign the guy who was knocking people out. He wrote, “Big guy dropped guys casually put his hat back on, sign him Dana”

And another fan wrote how the scuffle saved UFC Mexico from its doom. The fan wrote, “This fight better than all the prelims combined Mexico card is saved!

Fights in the audience have been a common occurrence at UFC events over the last year. The clashes are not limited to fans. At UFC 296, Sean Strickland leaped two rows to begin a bout with Dricus du Plessis. The following month, Strickland lost his middleweight belt to du Plessis at UFC 297 in Toronto.

