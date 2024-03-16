Austin Theory’s Selling of Stone Cold Stunner and Randy Orton’s RKO Leaves Internet in Splits; Find Out

In case you thought Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sold the best Stone Cold Stunner, then hold on, we have another wrestler, who goes by the name of Austin Theory who can make you rethink your decision.

On the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Austin Theory ended up getting a Stone Cold Stunner from Kevin Owens, and then an RKO from Randy Orton. However, what’s surprising is Theory’s selling of both the moves.

This reminded the fans of how The Rock would take a Stunner and then flip back and jump, making the Stunner look absolutely stunning. Just like him, Theory also took a massive jump after getting a Stone Cold Stunner and then took the RKO.

Fans React Hilariously

When the clip of Theory went viral on the Internet, the fans were amazed. While some applauded Theory for his best-selling moves, some also ridiculed him for overselling it.

One user wrote, “Damn theory usually good at it but a second late at the jump here lol.” Another said, “Theory’s selling doesn’t get talked about enough, dude might just be the best seller in that locker room today.” A third wrote, “Austin Theory is the seller of sellers when it comes to the stunner and RKO. He got some air on that one.”

The fourth wrote, “Austin Theory could be the male Alicia Fox of selling a finisher. But this one he was a tad late on the jump. It looked very much like ”And a one. And a two. Now Jump!!!”. A fifth wrote, “Theory making everyone look good.” Another said, “Austin Theory is one of the best sellers ever.”

How did Austin Theory land in the ring with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton?

It was basically a Randy Orton vs Grayson Waller match on SmackDown with Austin Theory being on Waller’s side outside the ring. Before the match, Logan Paul had asked SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to punish Orton for attacking his business partner, KSI last week.

As the match was about to begin, Paul came out to watch in person. His presence helped distract The Viper and Waller had some early shots on Orton. However, Orton survived all this and won the match with a comprehensive victory.

His celebration was short-lived as Theory jumped in to attack Orton so that Paul could attack him. Suddenly Kevin Owens arrived for Orton’s help, and held him and both of them took on Paul and Theory. While Paul escaped, Theory got into the bait and had to take a Stunner from Kevin Owens and an RKO from Randy Orton.

At WrestleMania 40, Randy Orton is expected to square off against Logan Paul with Kevin Owens alongside him. The match could also be a two-on-three match, of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs Logan Paul, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Professional boxer, KSI might also be alongside Paul.

As of now, WWE hasn’t announced the match, and there are strong chances of Randy Orton going one-on-one with Logan Paul. The rivalry between the two started at Elimination Chamber 2024 when Paul used a brass knuckle to eliminate Orton and stop him from challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

WrestleMania 40, which is touted to be the biggest WrestleMania in the history of the WWE, will take place on April 6, 7 at Lincoln Inn Field Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

