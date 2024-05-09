Insiders have spilled details about the relationship between pop superstar Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky. The two are thriving as a couple and enjoying their time raising their two children, Rza and Riot, as per sources who reported to PEOPLE magazine.

A look into Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's lives as parents:

The couple has always had a strong friendship from the beginning and being in a relationship has only blossomed this further, a music management source tells the outlet. For the two, family is a priority. Rihanna enjoys her motherhood and loves parenting their two children, says a different source. The kids accompany Rihanna on trips, which she has no complaints about. "She seems to just love life," the source notes.

On ASAP Rocky's newfound fatherhood, sources report that he is a fun father and the couple is doing great together. "They're doing a great job raising their kids. He's very supportive of Rihanna too," the insider reports to the outlet. The two have been a very hardworking and career-driven power couple in the industry, and they both have a very similar outlook towards life. "You'll never hear him complain," the source adds.

"They’re amazing together. Rihanna truly seems the happiest,” the source further notes.

How did Rihanna and ASAP Rocky meet?

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky initiated a friendship with professional collaboration. Rocky appeared on the remix of the former’s single Cockiness (Love It) and later joined Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour in 2013. Rihanna returned the favor and appeared in the music video for Rocky’s Fashion Killa the same year. But it took the two a little longer to publicly commit to a relationship, as it was only in 2019 when the two announced their romance.

"Rihanna and Rocky were on the right road long before the children were born, and they are balancing the work of taking care of two toddlers very well,” says the source. They are enjoying this time as parents to two toddlers and are very happy with this phase of their relationship.

Rihanna recently teased a potential new album, which took fans by surprise since it has been quite some time since her eighth studio album Anti came out in 2016. The pop giant says the album would chronicle an evolution, supposedly teasing “hits” featuring one or both her children, and partner ASAP Rocky.

