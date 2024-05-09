Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini made their Met Gala debut this season, and the couple wasn’t shy in their look of love for each other at the event. Although both were dressed in Michael Kors, the Outer Banks star wore a black sequined suit while Ballerini sported a flower-bedecked see-through dress in bright pastels. Their stunning Met Gala appearance would not have been possible without an exclusive invite, which, as Stokes reveals, he received while on a date with Ballerini.

Chase Stokes reveals the couple received invitation whilst on a date

Talking to PEOPLE magazine ahead of the Met Gala debut, Stokes narrated the story of the day he received the invite. Stokes had flown from Morocco to Alabama after reshooting some scenes for a movie on Netflix, while he had planned a date with Ballerini the next day. While the two were on their way to the aquarium, they got a call, which turned out to be an invitation to the gala. "Oh my God, we're going to the Met," he exclaimed after the call.

Stokes described it as a “very wild moment, but nonetheless, one that I will never, ever forget.” Speaking of his and Ballerini’s Met Gala look, he says that the ensemble would be very individual. “I think what we like to do is just complement versus coordinate,” he told the publication.

The actor opened up about the pre-event jitters as well but reassured himself that one should just let the night “take it and run with it.” “I'm staying open and trying to see where it's going to go,” he added. The star did not leave a chance to fangirl over SZA, who had made it to his getting-ready playlist ahead of the event. Stokes gushed about the singer and confessed that if he ran into her, he would have a fan moment immediately.

The theme for Met Gala 2024 is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the dress code this year has been dubbed The Garden of Time, an ode to the short story of the same name written by J.G. Ballard.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini's relationship history

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini's relationship started when Ballerini slid into Stokes's DMs. “I’ve never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in,” the country singer recalled. A simple “Hi Chase Stokes” sparked a conversation between the two, and while they did not immediately declare that they were dating, they went public on the CMT Awards red carpet in April 2023. Before Stokes, Ballerini was married to Morgan Evans for nearly five years. The two had filed for a divorce in 2021. Stokes was linked to his costar Madeline Clive before his relationship with Ballerini.

