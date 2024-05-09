Uorfi Javed always hit the headlines for her unique sartorial choices. Owing to her outfits, she has many critiques and also a few supporters who love her for being unique. Among the well-wishers, one who has always stood by her side is Aly Goni.

Recently, Aly Goni held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram when one user asked him if Uorfi Javed could make it to the Met Gala. The actor’s response also got a reaction from Uorfi who posted a story praising him.

Aly Goni on if Uorfi Javed can make it to the Met Gala

Last evening, in an AMA session, one user asked Aly Goni if Uorfi could make it to the Met Gala. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant made a video to reply to the user. He said, "Bilkul bani hain. Abhi recently Uorfi ki maine ek dress dekha jis main titliya udd rahi thi, too good. Maine usko personally bhi message kiya, kill kar diya unhonne. Agar waysa kuch pehenke wo jaati na waha bhi kill karegi. (Of course, she is made for it. Recently, I saw one of her dresses which had butterflies, too good. I texted her personally also, and she killed it. If she wears something like that, she will kill it there too.)"

Check out Aly Goni’s post here:

He further said that he has had faith in Uorfi for a long time, and he believes she will soon make it to the Met Gala red carpet.

Many of the Met Gala 2024 outfits have been compared to Uorfi Javed’s lookbook. For the unversed, the butterfly dress that Aly Goni mentioned was revealed by Uorfi last week. A flared black gown had artificial leaves and butterflies fluttering out of it. The Bigg Boss OTT sensation earned praise from Kusha Kapila, Arjun Bijlani, Rajiv Adatia, and Mrunal Thakur, among others for the dress.

Check out the outfit below:

Meanwhile, resharing Aly Goni’s post, Uorfi wrote in her story, “Why are you so sweet?” Further, she also posted a video with words of praise for Aly Goni. In her words, “Aly, yaar, I can literally cry because of you, you are the sweetest. You are always helping everyone, you are amazing.”

For the unversed, Aly and Uorfi always shared a good bond and they never shied away from showing their support for each other.

