Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans: How To Watch, Live Stream, Predictions, Odds, Key Players and Injury Report

Watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans clash! Find live stream info, predictions, odds, key players, and injury reports for an action-packed matchup!

Written by Prashant Kumar , Writer
Published on Jan 19, 2024 | 05:19 PM IST | 5.1K
Getty Images
Ravens vs. Texans: ( Getty Images )

Get ready for an intense clash as the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round on January 20, 2024. Lamar Jackson's top-seeded Ravens face off against rookie sensation CJ Stroud and the fourth-seeded Texans, who secured their spot with a wild-card victory over the Browns. 

Jackson's impressive season and Stroud's dynamic performance set the stage for an exciting matchup. Join us as we explore predictions, odds, and picks for this pivotal playoff game—will the Ravens continue their dominance, or will the Texans pull off an upset? The gridiron awaits.

How to watch Ravens vs. Texans?

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024 

Time:4:30 PM ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV:  ABC

Live Streaming: ESPN+

Weather Forecast: Daytime high of 27 degrees

How to listen to Ravens vs. Texans on Radio?

Local radio options for Baltimore Ravens coverage include WBAL (1090 AM), 98Rock (97.9 FM), and SiriusXM Radio Channels 82 or 226. Listen via live stream on BaltimoreRavens.com or the Ravens Mobile app for in-market users.

Local announcers are Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play) and Rod Woodson (analyst). For national coverage, tune in to Westwood One Sports with Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), and Ryan Leaf (sideline).

Spanish-speaking fans can follow on TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com, and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users). The announcers are David Andrade (play-by-play) and Allen Gutierrez (analyst).

Ravens vs. Texans Predictions

ATS Pick: Baltimore (-9) 

OU Pick: Under (44.5) 

Prediction: Baltimore 29 - Houston 15

Ravens vs. Texans Odds

The Ravens are considered more likely to win against the Texans. Odds are as of Monday night.

Spread: Ravens (-9.5) 

Moneyline: Ravens (-450); Texans (+350) 

Over/under: 45.5

Key Players to Watch out for in Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud ( Getty Images )

C.J. Stroud has accumulated 4,108 passing yards, achieving a completion rate of 63.9%. He has recorded 23 touchdowns and five interceptions, averaging 273.9 yards per game. Additionally, he has rushed the ball 39 times, gaining 167 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt has demonstrated commendable performance in the current season, amassing 411 rushing yards and achieving nine rushing touchdowns, ranking him 11th in the league. Additionally, he has contributed 84 receiving yards, although he has yet to secure a receiving touchdown. Notably, Hunt has not recorded kick or punt return yards. In terms of overall contribution, he has accumulated 495 all-purpose yards and scored 54 points, showcasing his versatility on the field.

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson ( Getty Images )

Lamar Jackson has accumulated 3,678 passing yards at an average of 229.9 yards per game, boasting a 67.2% completion rate with 307 completions out of 457 attempts. Alongside his 24 touchdown passes, he has thrown seven interceptions. On the rushing front, Jackson has gained 821 yards from 148 attempts, adding five touchdowns, and maintains an average of 51.3 rushing yards per game.

Ravens vs. Texans Injury Report - Injury Report

Ravens Injury Report

 

Player Name

Injury

Practice Status

2023 Season Stats

Tylan Wallace

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

6 Games Played

Marlon Humphrey

Calf

Did Not Participate In Practice

0.0 Sacks | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 26 Tackles | 1 Interception | 5 Passes Defended

Devin Duvernay

Back

Full Participation In Practice

13 Games Played

Mark Andrews

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

61 Targets | 45 Receptions | 544 Yards | 6 Touchdowns

Ar'Darius Washington

Pectoral

Full Participation In Practice

1.0 Sack | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 11 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 2 Passes Defended

Del'Shawn Phillips

Shoulder

Did Not Participate In Practice

0.0 Sacks | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 16 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended

Malik Harrison

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

14 Games Played

Jayson Oweh

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

5.0 Sacks | 4.0 Tackles for Loss | 23 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended

Jadeveon Clowney |

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

9.5 Sacks | 9.0 Tackles for Loss | 43 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 5 Passes Defended

Zay Flowers 

Calf

Limited Participation In Practice

108 Targets | 77 Receptions | 858 Yards | 5 Touchdowns

Texans Injury Report

 

Player Name 

Injury

Practice Status

2023 Season Stats

Jerry Hughes

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

3.0 Sacks | 4.0 Tackles for Loss | 32 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended

George Fant 

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

3 Games Played

Andrew Beck 

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

12 Games Played

Laremy Tunsil 

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

6 Games Played

Dieter Eiselen 

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

14 Games Played

Denzel Perryman 

Ribs

Limited Participation In Practice

0.5 Sacks | 6.0 Tackles for Loss | 76 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 3 Passes Defended

Christian Harris 

Calf

Limited Participation In Practice

2.0 Sacks | 7.0 Tackles for Loss | 100 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 7 Passes Defended

Jonathan Greenard 

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

12.5 Sacks | 15.0 Tackles for Loss | 52 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 2 Passes Defended

Blake Cashman 

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

2.0 Sacks | 9.0 Tackles for Loss | 104 Tackles 

Sheldon Rankins 

Ribs

Did Not Participate In Practice

6.0 Sacks | 9.0 Tackles for Loss | 37 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended

Maliek Collins 

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

5.0 Sacks | 8.0 Tackles for Loss | 41 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 1 Pass Defended

Robert Woods 

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

75 Targets | 40 Receptions | 426 Yards | 1 Touchdown

Nico Collins 

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

109 Targets | 80 Receptions | 1,297 Yards | 8 Touchdowns

Kris Boyd

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

3 Games Played

Shaq Mason 

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

4 Games Played

Will Anderson Jr.

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

7.0 Sacks | 10.0 Tackles for Loss | 45 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 1 Pass Defended

Ravens vs Texans Stats

 

 

           Ravens

              Texans

Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)

370.4 (6)

342.4 (12)

Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)

301.4 (6)

330.7 (14)

Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)

156.5 (1)

96.9 (22)

Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)

213.8 (21)

245.5 (7)

Turnovers (Rank)

19 (12)

14 (1)

Takeaways (Rank)

31 (1)

24 (16)

ALSO READ: NFL Poll: Who do you think is the leading contender to win the MVP award this season so far? Vote now

Latest Articles