Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans: How To Watch, Live Stream, Predictions, Odds, Key Players and Injury Report
Watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans clash! Find live stream info, predictions, odds, key players, and injury reports for an action-packed matchup!
Get ready for an intense clash as the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round on January 20, 2024. Lamar Jackson's top-seeded Ravens face off against rookie sensation CJ Stroud and the fourth-seeded Texans, who secured their spot with a wild-card victory over the Browns.
Jackson's impressive season and Stroud's dynamic performance set the stage for an exciting matchup. Join us as we explore predictions, odds, and picks for this pivotal playoff game—will the Ravens continue their dominance, or will the Texans pull off an upset? The gridiron awaits.
How to watch Ravens vs. Texans?
Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024
Time:4:30 PM ET
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
TV: ABC
Live Streaming: ESPN+
Weather Forecast: Daytime high of 27 degrees
How to listen to Ravens vs. Texans on Radio?
Local radio options for Baltimore Ravens coverage include WBAL (1090 AM), 98Rock (97.9 FM), and SiriusXM Radio Channels 82 or 226. Listen via live stream on BaltimoreRavens.com or the Ravens Mobile app for in-market users.
Local announcers are Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play) and Rod Woodson (analyst). For national coverage, tune in to Westwood One Sports with Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), and Ryan Leaf (sideline).
Spanish-speaking fans can follow on TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com, and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users). The announcers are David Andrade (play-by-play) and Allen Gutierrez (analyst).
Ravens vs. Texans Predictions
ATS Pick: Baltimore (-9)
OU Pick: Under (44.5)
Prediction: Baltimore 29 - Houston 15
Ravens vs. Texans Odds
The Ravens are considered more likely to win against the Texans. Odds are as of Monday night.
Spread: Ravens (-9.5)
Moneyline: Ravens (-450); Texans (+350)
Over/under: 45.5
Key Players to Watch out for in Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud has accumulated 4,108 passing yards, achieving a completion rate of 63.9%. He has recorded 23 touchdowns and five interceptions, averaging 273.9 yards per game. Additionally, he has rushed the ball 39 times, gaining 167 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt has demonstrated commendable performance in the current season, amassing 411 rushing yards and achieving nine rushing touchdowns, ranking him 11th in the league. Additionally, he has contributed 84 receiving yards, although he has yet to secure a receiving touchdown. Notably, Hunt has not recorded kick or punt return yards. In terms of overall contribution, he has accumulated 495 all-purpose yards and scored 54 points, showcasing his versatility on the field.
Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has accumulated 3,678 passing yards at an average of 229.9 yards per game, boasting a 67.2% completion rate with 307 completions out of 457 attempts. Alongside his 24 touchdown passes, he has thrown seven interceptions. On the rushing front, Jackson has gained 821 yards from 148 attempts, adding five touchdowns, and maintains an average of 51.3 rushing yards per game.
Ravens vs. Texans Injury Report - Injury Report
Ravens Injury Report
|
Player Name
|
Injury
|
Practice Status
|
2023 Season Stats
|
Tylan Wallace
|
Knee
|
Did Not Participate In Practice
|
6 Games Played
|
Marlon Humphrey
|
Calf
|
Did Not Participate In Practice
|
0.0 Sacks | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 26 Tackles | 1 Interception | 5 Passes Defended
|
Devin Duvernay
|
Back
|
Full Participation In Practice
|
13 Games Played
|
Mark Andrews
|
Ankle
|
Full Participation In Practice
|
61 Targets | 45 Receptions | 544 Yards | 6 Touchdowns
|
Ar'Darius Washington
|
Pectoral
|
Full Participation In Practice
|
1.0 Sack | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 11 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 2 Passes Defended
|
Del'Shawn Phillips
|
Shoulder
|
Did Not Participate In Practice
|
0.0 Sacks | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 16 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended
|
Malik Harrison
|
Groin
|
Limited Participation In Practice
|
14 Games Played
|
Jayson Oweh
|
Ankle
|
Limited Participation In Practice
|
5.0 Sacks | 4.0 Tackles for Loss | 23 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended
|
Jadeveon Clowney |
|
Illness
|
Did Not Participate In Practice
|
9.5 Sacks | 9.0 Tackles for Loss | 43 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 5 Passes Defended
|
Zay Flowers
|
Calf
|
Limited Participation In Practice
|
108 Targets | 77 Receptions | 858 Yards | 5 Touchdowns
Texans Injury Report
|
Player Name
|
Injury
|
Practice Status
|
2023 Season Stats
|
Jerry Hughes
|
Ankle
|
Did Not Participate In Practice
|
3.0 Sacks | 4.0 Tackles for Loss | 32 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended
|
George Fant
|
Illness
|
Did Not Participate In Practice
|
3 Games Played
|
Andrew Beck
|
Back
|
Limited Participation In Practice
|
12 Games Played
|
Laremy Tunsil
|
Rest
|
Did Not Participate In Practice
|
6 Games Played
|
Dieter Eiselen
|
Illness
|
Did Not Participate In Practice
|
14 Games Played
|
Denzel Perryman
|
Ribs
|
Limited Participation In Practice
|
0.5 Sacks | 6.0 Tackles for Loss | 76 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 3 Passes Defended
|
Christian Harris
|
Calf
|
Limited Participation In Practice
|
2.0 Sacks | 7.0 Tackles for Loss | 100 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 7 Passes Defended
|
Jonathan Greenard
|
Ankle
|
Limited Participation In Practice
|
12.5 Sacks | 15.0 Tackles for Loss | 52 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 2 Passes Defended
|
Blake Cashman
|
Knee
|
Limited Participation In Practice
|
2.0 Sacks | 9.0 Tackles for Loss | 104 Tackles
|
Sheldon Rankins
|
Ribs
|
Did Not Participate In Practice
|
6.0 Sacks | 9.0 Tackles for Loss | 37 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended
|
Maliek Collins
|
Hip
|
Limited Participation In Practice
|
5.0 Sacks | 8.0 Tackles for Loss | 41 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 1 Pass Defended
|
Robert Woods
|
Hip
|
Limited Participation In Practice
|
75 Targets | 40 Receptions | 426 Yards | 1 Touchdown
|
Nico Collins
|
Rest
|
Did Not Participate In Practice
|
109 Targets | 80 Receptions | 1,297 Yards | 8 Touchdowns
|
Kris Boyd
|
Hamstring
|
Limited Participation In Practice
|
3 Games Played
|
Shaq Mason
|
Rest
|
Did Not Participate In Practice
|
4 Games Played
|
Will Anderson Jr.
|
Ankle
|
Limited Participation In Practice
|
7.0 Sacks | 10.0 Tackles for Loss | 45 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 1 Pass Defended
Ravens vs Texans Stats
|
Ravens
|
Texans
|
Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
370.4 (6)
|
342.4 (12)
|
Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
301.4 (6)
|
330.7 (14)
|
Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
156.5 (1)
|
96.9 (22)
|
Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|
213.8 (21)
|
245.5 (7)
|
Turnovers (Rank)
|
19 (12)
|
14 (1)
|
Takeaways (Rank)
|
31 (1)
|
24 (16)
