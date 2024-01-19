Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans: How To Watch, Live Stream, Predictions, Odds, Key Players and Injury Report

Get ready for an intense clash as the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round on January 20, 2024. Lamar Jackson's top-seeded Ravens face off against rookie sensation CJ Stroud and the fourth-seeded Texans, who secured their spot with a wild-card victory over the Browns.

Jackson's impressive season and Stroud's dynamic performance set the stage for an exciting matchup. Join us as we explore predictions, odds, and picks for this pivotal playoff game—will the Ravens continue their dominance, or will the Texans pull off an upset? The gridiron awaits.

How to watch Ravens vs. Texans?

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024

Time:4:30 PM ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: ABC

Live Streaming: ESPN+

Weather Forecast: Daytime high of 27 degrees

How to listen to Ravens vs. Texans on Radio?

Local radio options for Baltimore Ravens coverage include WBAL (1090 AM), 98Rock (97.9 FM), and SiriusXM Radio Channels 82 or 226. Listen via live stream on BaltimoreRavens.com or the Ravens Mobile app for in-market users.

Local announcers are Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play) and Rod Woodson (analyst). For national coverage, tune in to Westwood One Sports with Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), and Ryan Leaf (sideline).

Spanish-speaking fans can follow on TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com, and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users). The announcers are David Andrade (play-by-play) and Allen Gutierrez (analyst).

Ravens vs. Texans Predictions

ATS Pick: Baltimore (-9)

OU Pick: Under (44.5)

Prediction: Baltimore 29 - Houston 15

Ravens vs. Texans Odds

The Ravens are considered more likely to win against the Texans. Odds are as of Monday night.

Spread: Ravens (-9.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-450); Texans (+350)

Over/under: 45.5

Key Players to Watch out for in Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud has accumulated 4,108 passing yards, achieving a completion rate of 63.9%. He has recorded 23 touchdowns and five interceptions, averaging 273.9 yards per game. Additionally, he has rushed the ball 39 times, gaining 167 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt has demonstrated commendable performance in the current season, amassing 411 rushing yards and achieving nine rushing touchdowns, ranking him 11th in the league. Additionally, he has contributed 84 receiving yards, although he has yet to secure a receiving touchdown. Notably, Hunt has not recorded kick or punt return yards. In terms of overall contribution, he has accumulated 495 all-purpose yards and scored 54 points, showcasing his versatility on the field.

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has accumulated 3,678 passing yards at an average of 229.9 yards per game, boasting a 67.2% completion rate with 307 completions out of 457 attempts. Alongside his 24 touchdown passes, he has thrown seven interceptions. On the rushing front, Jackson has gained 821 yards from 148 attempts, adding five touchdowns, and maintains an average of 51.3 rushing yards per game.

Ravens vs. Texans Injury Report - Injury Report

Ravens Injury Report

Player Name Injury Practice Status 2023 Season Stats Tylan Wallace Advertisement Knee Did Not Participate In Practice 6 Games Played Marlon Humphrey Calf Did Not Participate In Practice 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 26 Tackles | 1 Interception | 5 Passes Defended Devin Duvernay Back Full Participation In Practice 13 Games Played Mark Andrews Ankle Full Participation In Practice 61 Targets | 45 Receptions | 544 Yards | 6 Touchdowns Ar'Darius Washington Pectoral Full Participation In Practice 1.0 Sack | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 11 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 2 Passes Defended Advertisement Del'Shawn Phillips Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 Tackles for Loss | 16 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended Malik Harrison Groin Limited Participation In Practice 14 Games Played Jayson Oweh Ankle Limited Participation In Practice 5.0 Sacks | 4.0 Tackles for Loss | 23 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended Jadeveon Clowney | Illness Did Not Participate In Practice 9.5 Sacks | 9.0 Tackles for Loss | 43 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 5 Passes Defended Zay Flowers Calf Limited Participation In Practice Advertisement 108 Targets | 77 Receptions | 858 Yards | 5 Touchdowns

Texans Injury Report

Player Name Injury Practice Status Advertisement 2023 Season Stats Jerry Hughes Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice 3.0 Sacks | 4.0 Tackles for Loss | 32 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended George Fant Illness Did Not Participate In Practice 3 Games Played Andrew Beck Back Limited Participation In Practice 12 Games Played Laremy Tunsil Rest Did Not Participate In Practice 6 Games Played Dieter Eiselen Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Advertisement 14 Games Played Denzel Perryman Ribs Limited Participation In Practice 0.5 Sacks | 6.0 Tackles for Loss | 76 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 3 Passes Defended Christian Harris Calf Limited Participation In Practice 2.0 Sacks | 7.0 Tackles for Loss | 100 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 7 Passes Defended Jonathan Greenard Ankle Limited Participation In Practice 12.5 Sacks | 15.0 Tackles for Loss | 52 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 2 Passes Defended Blake Cashman Knee Limited Participation In Practice 2.0 Sacks | 9.0 Tackles for Loss | 104 Tackles Sheldon Rankins Advertisement Ribs Did Not Participate In Practice 6.0 Sacks | 9.0 Tackles for Loss | 37 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 0 Passes Defended Maliek Collins Hip Limited Participation In Practice 5.0 Sacks | 8.0 Tackles for Loss | 41 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 1 Pass Defended Robert Woods Hip Limited Participation In Practice 75 Targets | 40 Receptions | 426 Yards | 1 Touchdown Nico Collins Rest Did Not Participate In Practice 109 Targets | 80 Receptions | 1,297 Yards | 8 Touchdowns Kris Boyd Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice 3 Games Played Shaq Mason Rest Did Not Participate In Practice 4 Games Played Will Anderson Jr. Ankle Limited Participation In Practice 7.0 Sacks | 10.0 Tackles for Loss | 45 Tackles | 0 Interceptions | 1 Pass Defended

Ravens vs Texans Stats

Ravens Texans Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.4 (6) 342.4 (12) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.4 (6) 330.7 (14) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.5 (1) 96.9 (22) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (21) 245.5 (7) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (12) 14 (1) Takeaways (Rank) 31 (1) 24 (16)

