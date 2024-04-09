Barack Obama and New England Patriots Congratulate UConn on Winning Back-to-Back NCAA Titles

UConn Huskies won back-to-back NCAA titles and the congratulatory messages started pouring on the social media from the top guns.

The New England Patriots and former US President Barack Obama spearheaded the congratulatory messages for the champion team.

What did Barack Obama post?

'Congrats to the back-to-back national champs, @UConnMBB! Great season by an incredibly impressive team,' Obama said.

What did the New England Patriots post?

'REPEAT CHAMPIONS!! Congratulations, @UConnMBB!' the Patriots posted on X with a very impressive graphic of the Huskies.

What did Robert Griffin III post?

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III wasn’t far behind in congratulating the champs. He posted: 'Congrats to UConn on back-to-back National Championships. They are one of the most fundamentally sound, dominant and versatile teams we have ever seen.'

NCAA has a back-to-back champion after 17 years

Following a 75-60 victory over No. 1 seed Purdue, UConn made history by becoming the first team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to secure two consecutive college basketball championships.

With six national titles in the past three decades, UConn now shares the third spot in the all-time titles list with North Carolina, trailing behind only Kentucky (eight) and UCLA (eleven).

UConn dominated Purdue

Everyone expected the final to be a close one but UConn had other ideas as they decimated Purdue in one of the most one-sided finals in the history of the NCAA.

The Boilermakers were slower, less effective from the field, and less resilient on defense than UConn, who maintained a close lead until the early stages of the second half when the game began to slip away from them.

If not for Zach Edey from Purdue, the margin of the loss could have been even more. The Canadian giant scored 37 out of 60 points for Purdue.

