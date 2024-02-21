Bayern Munich, Liverpool Eye for Xabi Alonso by End of Summer Owing to Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp’s Exit; Report

Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel are going their separate ways in the summer following a string of losses in the Bundesliga. The reigning Bundesliga winners will now begin working behind the scenes to find a new head coach, with Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso and Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp among those already connected with the position. But the Italian sports Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that both Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keen to sign Xabi Alonso.

Romano on his X posted, “Liverpool and FC Bayern remain both keen on appointing Xabi Alonso as new head coach at the end of the season. Discussions to follow. There’s no formal release clause into his contract at Bayer but he will be allowed to leave in case he decides to try new chapter.”

The magnitude of Alonso's potential success if Bayer Leverkusen wins the league should not be overlooked which is why he is in such high demand. He's also accomplishing this by encouraging his squad to play dynamic, technical, and flexible football, and his playing skills ensure his reputation as a coach is unquestionable. All of this combines to garner widespread support from the football world's tribes — pundits, reporters, and analysts alike.

Xabi Alonso can also sign with Liverpool

Alonso is also on Liverpool's shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp. His five-year reign as Liverpool's midfield player in the 2000s earned him hero status there. He also appears to be a possibility for the same club he is about to demolish, with Bayern looking to him to clean up the damage left by their disastrous Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel experiments over the last three seasons. Bayern are evidently in no mood to wait, as Tuchel has announced his departure after the season, a year sooner than expected.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe Tells PSG He Is Leaving As A Free Agent At The End Of The Season: Report

But with Alonso already getting a good experience of the Bundesliga there is a high chance he might sign with Liverpool and his history with the team makes it more intriguing.

However, signing with Bayern comes with its perks. He gets to coach a team that has reigned Bundesliga. Although at last, it will be Alonso’s decision.

According to Sport BILD, Alonso signed a two-year contract extension with Leverkusen in August 2023, which would run until 2026. He has a release clause with three particular clubs: Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich. This makes things simpler for Alonso, as two teams out of three are already seeking him.

ALSO READ: Thomas Tuchel Keen To Replace Xavi At Barcelona Amid Increasing Tension With Bayern Munich: Report