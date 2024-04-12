Ben McLemore Breaks Silence on Ra*e Charges Which Can Put Him in Prison For Long Time; Know More

Ben McLemore has been making headlines for a few days now and not for his playing skills as we all know. The former NBA flop was arrested a few days ago by the Portland authorities from the airport behind an outstanding felony warrant. The former Portland Trail Blazers player is facing charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful penetration, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

The woman was assaulted by McLemore on October 3, 2021, according to a statement made public by the Lake Oswego Police Department. The woman reported right away that she had been sexually assaulted, recognized, and charged McLemore with the crime. Following their investigation, detectives asked her to get in touch with a victim advocate.

What did Ben McLemore say?

Ben McLemore said: “I am not accused of using physical force to rape someone. Rather, I am accused of engaging in sexual activity with someone who now claims she did not consent."

McLemore further added: “I did not rape this woman. I am not sexually abusive. I have never pursued a sexual relationship when I understood the woman was not interested in me and acting willingly.”

Clackamas County Jury indicted McLemore

A Clackamas County jury heard the case's merits in February, hearing testimony from the accuser as well. In addition to receiving an arrest warrant for the charges, Ben McLemore was indicted.



The former guard for the Los Angeles Lakers insisted that he and his legal team fully cooperated with the police. Even so, McLemore "was refused the opportunity" to testify before the grand jury.

The Sacramento Kings selected Ben McLemore as the seventh overall pick when he entered the NBA. McLemore never made it big and even though he started decently, he could never become a starter for any of the franchises that he played for and left the NBA at the end of the 2021–2022 season.

