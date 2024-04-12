Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Will Stephen Curry Play Against Pelicans Tonight? Deets Inside

As the Western Conference gears up for the basketball playoffs, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading to face the Golden State Warriors this Friday.

Both teams find themselves on successive games, with the Golden State Warriors set to play in Portland on Thursday, while New Orleans faces the Kings in Sacramento.

Will Stephen Curry Play Against The Pelicans Tonight?

Stephen Curry eagerly anticipates his match against the Pelicans. Riding on a successful season streak, the Warriors resisted the Rockets, denying them a playoff spot.

Excluding a defeat to the Mavericks, they've upheld an impressive 9 of 10 winning streaks. Before entering the back-to-back match, the Warriors emerged victorious over the Trail Blazers.

In a nail-biting game, the Warriors overcame the Trail Blazers with a 100-92 scoreline, thanks to a fourth-quarter surge. Despite trailing for the majority of the game and dealing with Stephen Curry underperforming in-field shots, they managed to pull through.

Curry's seven rebounds and eight assists, along with Jonathan Kuminga's 19 points and six rebounds, and the contributions from Andrew Wiggins, carried the game.

On the other hand, the Pelicans celebrated a significant 135-123 triumph over the Kings, thus barring them from the Play-In Tournament. The win was substantial with a lead hitting 23 points and no trail.

CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson both bagged 31 points, Trey Murphy III added 27 points, and Jose Alvarado contributed 14 points along with six rebounds and six assists.

The Pelicans' impressive 57% in-field shooting and 55% three-point shooting outshone the Kings, establishing their dominance.

This season sees the Pelicans average 114.9 points per game, shooting at 48.6% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc. They hold the ninth position in the NBA concerning points in the paint per game and stand 11th in free throws made per game.

Golden State Warriors Players Stats Against The Pelicans

Stephen Curry

In his career, Stephen Curry has maintained averages of 26.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 36 games against the Pelicans.

Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has posted averages of 19.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 30 games against the Pelicans throughout his career.

Draymond Green

Throughout his career, Draymond Green has averaged 9.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 35 games against the Pelicans.

Injury Report

Warriors

Questionable

Draymond Green

Klay Thompson

Gary Payton II

Pelicans

Questionable

Larry Nance Jr.

Out

Brandon Ingram

ALSO READ: Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More