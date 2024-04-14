Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Wizards Tonight? Deets Inside

Jayson Tatum is set to take on the Wizards in a thrilling clash. Get the scoop on his availability, injury reports, and much more!

By Rakesh Mehra
Updated on Apr 14, 2024  |  06:07 PM IST |  18K
Image Courtesy: Twitter
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics are set to host the Washington Wizards in their regular-season finale at the TD Garden. Throughout this season's encounters between these two teams, the Celtics have emerged victorious each time, and they are now looking to secure a perfect sweep this year.

Given that this is the season finale, it's a game that fans won't want to miss.

Will Jayson Tatum Play Against the Wizards Tonight?

Unfortunately, the Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum, who has been sidelined due to injury and will not be able to compete against the Wizards.

Nevertheless, the Celtics have exhibited sterling performance throughout the season, earning them the top spot in the NBA. As the playoffs beckon, they are well-positioned for a run for the NBA Finals.


Having secured the best NBA record and pocketing six wins out of their last eight games, the Celtics are in high spirits as they approach Sunday's finale.

Their recent victory marked an important rebound from a losing streak, a momentum they hope to maintain for Sunday's game, despite likely roster adjustments.

Will Jaylen Brown Play Against the Wizards Tonight?

Another key player, Jaylen Brown, is listed on the injury report and is expected to sit out of this game. Interestingly, this might not constitute a significant setback for Boston, given their remarkable domestic record of 36-4 this season.

This record, the best in the league, should inspire confidence for the Celtics, irrespective of the key players that sit out.


Similar to their opponents, the Celtics are dealing with several injuries in this game. With six players already declared unfit for the match, it may be a difficult contest. The injured players include a trio of stars - Brown, Tatum, and Porzingis.

Their absence presents a notable challenge. Despite this, the Celtics’ successful season should stand them in good stead.

Boston Celtics Players Stats Against The Wizards 

Jaylen Brown Stats 

In his career, Jaylen Brown has averaged 20.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 21 games against the Wizards.

Jayson Tatum Stats 

In his career, Jayson Tatum has averaged 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 20 games against the Wizards.


Injury Report

Boston 

Out 

  • Jayson Tatum
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Kristaps Porzingis
  • Al Horford
  • Jrue Holiday
  • Derrick White

Wizards 

Out

  • Marvin Bagley III 
  • Bilal Coulibaly 
  • Tyus Jones 
  • Kyle Kuzma  
  • Landry Shamet

Questionable 

  • Deni Avidja
  • Eugene Omoruyi
  • Jordan Poole  
  • Richaun Holmes

