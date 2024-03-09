Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics will be on the road to face off against the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. Following their recent loss to the Denver Nuggets, while the Suns emerged victorious against the Toronto Raptors, this game is shaping into an intense clash.

Despite being on the road, Boston is opening as the favored team, with the game set to kick off at 8:40 PM ET.

Despite putting up a commendable fight in their recent encounter with the NBA Champions, the Celtics trailed by a narrow margin, with a final score of 115-109.

Jaylen Brown was in top form, scoring a season-high 41 points along with 14 rebounds.

The towering Kristaps Porzingis also made a significant contribution with his 24 points and 12 rebounds. However, the exploits of Nikola Jokic, with his 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, were instrumental in tipping the scales in favor of the opposition team.

Although Peyton Watson led the charge from the Denver Nuggets' bench with 11 points, it was the overall bench strength that had the upper hand with 28 points against Boston's reserves 10.

Boston's performance was noticeably impacted by their missed nine free throws; possible effects of the high altitude, along with Jaylen Brown's missed seven free throws, hastened their chances.

Even though Brown has scored over 30 points in three of his last seven games and maintained an impressive shooting average of over 50%, he could benefit significantly from refining his free throws.

Suns Triumph without Booker: Durant, Allen Shine in Victory

With a 120-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors at home, Phoenix escalated their standing to 37-26. Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen emerged as stars of the game, scoring 35 and 26 points, respectively.

Remarkably, Allen accounted for all his points in the first half, setting a new record for the franchise with seven 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Bol Bol Bol also added to the team's triumph with 11 points and eight rebounds in a 16-minute play.

Phoenix's home streak has seen wins in 10 out of their last 12 games. The Athletic's Shams Charania disclosed on Monday that after his sprained ankle during Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Rockets, Booker was anticipated to recover within a window of 7-to-10 days.

Although Booker sat out for the third consecutive game against Toronto on Thursday, signs indicate that he might return to the game on Saturday, subject to his Friday practice performance.

Given the circumstances, Royce O'Neale, who played for over 30 minutes as a starter in the Suns' last two games, is likely to return to the bench upon Booker's return.

Streaming details for Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Arena: Footprint Center

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Fubo (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Injury Update

Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta - Out

Phoenix Suns

Damion Lee - Out

Devin Booker - Questionable

Josh Okogie - Out

Nassir Little - Out

Prediction

Boston Celtics 118-102 Phoenix Suns

