Prince William's Reaction To Online Fiasco Over Kate Middleton

The Prince of Wales expressed concern over the increase in online attention that Princess Kate was receiving. According to reports earlier this year, Prince William was upset by the social media commotion surrounding Kate Middleton's health.

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales withdrew from public view after undergoing abdominal surgery in January before revealing her cancer diagnosis. Online conspiracy theories about her whereabouts and health continued even after the palace announced that she would be away from public duties for several months.

Prince William's challenges: A story of resilience

Recently, a former staff member exclusively told PEOPLE that Prince William, 41, was "upset and angry" over the reports and that the future king has managed to "compartmentalize it."

"William can be difficult and strong-willed at times. That, together with his focus on his family, will give him the resilience and fortitude to go through this," says Valentine Low, the Courtiers author.

The Prince of Wales must now more than ever stay focused in the face of many obstacles. The most urgent problem William has faced this year has been Princess Kate's unreported illness, particularly her ongoing fight with cancer.

The situation is made more complicated by the fact that the type of cancer has not been disclosed. William has persevered admirably in the face of adversity, handling his father, King Charles's cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Furthermore, he has provided Kate with assistance during her recuperation from abdominal surgery. To add to the difficulties William has encountered, during this period he has also had to deal with online rumors regarding Kate's disappearance from the public eye.

Princess Kate was engulfed in a high-profile scandal regarding the altering of a Mother's Day photo before she announced on March 22 that postoperative testing from her stomach surgery revealed "cancer had been present," causing her to begin chemotherapy.

A statement from Kate stating that she "experiments with editing" and apologizes for "any confusion" the photo caused was released after the picture of the royal mother with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, was removed by several news agencies because it appeared to be altered.

Due to these incidents, Prince William has had some of the hardest months of his life in the first few months of 2024 as he juggles maintaining his position of authority within the monarchy by providing emotional support for his wife and kids.

"Whether you’re a prince or a pauper, no one would expect anything like this with his father and his wife both being treated for cancer. William is digging deep,” according to a royal insider.

Prince William's love for his family

Prince William's main priority is unwaveringly supporting his wife while he balances his obligations to his young family and his nation. "Everything for William depends on Kate's health," writes My Mother and I author and royal biographer Ingrid Seward.

William is more committed than ever to upholding the family-first philosophy that has guided him and Kate during their 13-year marriage, especially now that his kids are in the greatest need of him.

"William is prioritizing giving her all the time she needs to get better and the support, particularly to the children," a source close to him told PEOPLE .

The couple perseveres in giving their kids a sense of normalcy in the face of adversity. They live their lives according to schedule, splitting their time between Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Princess Kate was very considerate in when to make her announcement, which allowed the kids to have some alone time over the Easter break without having to worry about being disturbed.

Despite the difficulties they may encounter as a family, their purposeful choice demonstrates their unwavering commitment to protecting their kids from turmoil and giving them a stable environment in which to thrive.

In private, they have observed several milestones, such as the anniversary of the marriage, Louis's sixth birthday on April 23, and Charlotte's ninth birthday on May 2. Robert Lacey, a seasoned royal biographer, states that "from what we know of their personal lives, spending time with their children is the most precious and enjoyable thing they can do."

