Aranmanai 4 held very well during the weekdays, leading to Rs. 38 crore first week at the Indian box office. Considering where the film started on Friday morning, it looked more like a Rs. 25 crore week but it picked up well and then sustained throughout the week. The film is a HIT, the first of the year for the Tamil film industry, it could go on to be a SUPER HIT or more but that will depend on how well it holds against competition from this week’s release Star. Based on the pre-sales for today, the chances for that happening are high.

The box office collections of Aranmanai 4 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 5.50 crore

Saturday - Rs. 7.50 crore

Sunday - Rs. 9.50 crore

Monday - Rs. 4.50 crore

Tuesday - Rs. 4 crore

Wednesday - Rs. 3.75 crore

Thursday - Rs. 3.25 crore

Total - Rs. 38 crore

In Tamil Nadu, the Tamannah Bhatia and Sundar C led film has grossed Rs. 31 crore approx in its first week, making it the third-highest first-week grosser of the year, trailing behind the two Pongal releases, Ayalaan and Captain Miller. While Ayalaan and Captain Miller benefited from the Pongal holidays during the weekdays, once the holiday effect wore off i.e. on the final day of the week, Aranmanai 4 was 30 per cent ahead of Ayalaan. The goal now is for the film to maintain its momentum and aim for a final tally of over Rs. 50 crore in the state.

Elsewhere, the film had limited collections, with Telugu states bringing in Rs. 3.75 crore for its dubbed Telugu version, which could have scored higher.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Aranmanai 4 is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 31.00 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 3.75 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.50 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.75 Cr. TOTAL Rs. 38.00 Cr.

