Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22. While the police have formed multiple teams to lead investigations, there has been no major update in the case. A new report has been prepared by the officials that gives considerable insights into his financial situation.

Previously, it was reported that the actor was going through a financial constraint. The latest report mentioned that he used to operate multiple bank accounts.

Latest finding in Gurucharan Singh's missing case

According to Delhi Police’s latest report, Gurucharan Singh was operating multiple bank accounts for financial transactions. Although he was not in a good financial situation, it is mentioned that he was frequently using credit cards. Police also found that he operated more than 10 bank accounts.

Reportedly, he took out cash and used credit cards to settle the balance on one card with another. Sources also revealed that Gurucharan Singh had last taken out INR 14,000 from an ATM. There is no information available after that.

Check out Gurucharan Singh's last social media post here:

Meanwhile, Harjit Singh, father of Gurucharan Singh, expressed his shock, saying that it's very difficult for them to accept the news. He and his family have been eagerly waiting for an update from the police in this missing case.

What happened to Gurucharan Singh?

For the unversed, Gurucharan Singh went missing on April 22. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor was in Delhi to celebrate his father's birthday. Talking about incidents of the previous day, his father said, "There were no celebrations as such, but we were at home together, and it felt nice. The next day, he was supposed to travel to Mumbai."

However, the next day he didn't take the flight to Mumbai, nor did he return to his home. His father filed a police complaint, in which he mentioned that the actor was in a stable mental condition. The initial investigation last spotted Gurucharan Singh in the Palam area and he also withdrew Rs 7,000 from an ATM in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing, and his family awaits his return.

