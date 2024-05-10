Morgan Wallen And Post Malone Release Highly-Anticipated Collab, I Had Some Help; Deets Here

Both pop and country fans have become baffled by the launch of Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s collab song, I Had Some Help.

The recently launched track by these two great artists of the current time brings together soothing country tunes along with some poppy grooves that will surely make you hop on your toes. What is this song? And what is it about? Let’s learn….

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone’s latest track

It wasn't just the music industry excited for the release, but even the fans of both Post Malone and one of the most loved country singers, Morgan Wallen.

Right in the middle of his tour, the Cowgirls singer gave his fans another reason to love him even more and grab tickets to his ongoing shows. He, along with the Fortnight singer, launched their latest single, I Had Some Help.

As per a report by PEOPLE, a music video for the same song will be launched at around 10 AM E.T.

Well, some lucky fans had already listened to the surprise track live, even before its launch. Wallen, during an April concert at Stagecoach, brought Post Malone on stage to sing I Had Some Help. This was after the song was previously teased by the Sunflower artist, somewhere in the same month. Dropping a mere 17-second clip on TikTok, Malone made fans eager for its release.

However, after the live performance together, both artists announced the release date of their song on social media.

For those who haven’t heard the track yet, it is a breakup song, bringing out a comforting melody with Wallen and Malone’s voices blending in together. A few words in this track speak, “I had some help/It ain’t like I can make this kind of mess all by myself/Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf."

Post Malone’s recent collaborations

While Post Malone shocked the fans during the live act with the country singer, he even had his own set at the same music festival, Stagecoach.

While delivering a grand act, the Better Now singer brought on well-known country stars such as Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, and Dwight Yoakam.

Talking about his other recent collaborations, Malone shared the stage with HARDY and Morgan Wallen to honor the late Joe Diffie during the 2023 CMA Awards on November 8. Together, the three legends had covered the tracks: John Deere Green and Pickup Man.

With the launched track being a super hit and becoming a favorite one for both country fans and pop lovers, the Whiskey Glasses singer will be continuing with his ongoing One Night at a Time World Tour.

The artist hit the road at the beginning of April and will deliver his last performance of the said tour in August.

