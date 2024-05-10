PICS: Neha Dhupia wishes ‘love of her life’ Angad Bedi with most romantic note on anniversary; latter jokes ‘bas bachaa lae menu’

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples on the block. These two always manage to entertain us with their fun reels and pictures. The lovebirds are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures ft. Angad and their kids and we bet you are going to love seeing them. She also wrote a long romantic note for the love of her life.

Neha Dhupia shares unseen pictures

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures along with a long note. From smiling to hugging, to traveling, to swimming, to spending quality time with their kids, the actress shared some of the cutest moments from their life.

In the long romantic note, Neha expressed that they have come so far. "thru the impulsive travels, the unplanned date nights and the late night chats till the wee hours of the morning …thru the crazy workouts, the midnight snacking, your annoying phone habits 😜 and your ability to watch the same match and movie over n over n over again 😤 …Thru our gorgeous, adorable, extremely squishable babies and of course thru this adventure called life … ♥️ I would do it over n over n over again with you and only you!"

Angad Bedi's anniversary wish

Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad too shared several unseen pictures from their wedding. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy anniversary my love..There is a god.. bas bachaa lae menu 🤣 6years-♾️."

Neha Dhupia’s work front

On the work front, Neha recently wrapped up the 6th season of No Filter Neha. This season we saw some of the top actors like Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, and others.

Angad Bedi’s work front

Angad Bedi recently participated in the 400-meter race in Pune at the national level representing Maharashtra. Neha Dhupia had dropped an appreciation post for her hubby and wrote, “Might jus be the right day to talk about love … we spent our morning at the lovely Balewadi sports stadium in Pune … where Angad was running his 400 mts race at the national masters … it’s hard to define love but I think jus showing up comes close to defining it. Our babies showed up for their daddy and he showed up for what he loves. To say the competition was tough was an understatement, he may have not won a medal but did his personnel best time.”

On the acting front, he was last seen in the Telugu film, Hi Nanna, led by Mrunal Thakur and Nani.

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi Wedding Anniversary: Did you know actor asked for his wife's hand from her parents when she was dating someone else?